GTA 6 will have a Lance Vance character reference from GTA Vice City: Rumor explored

The GTA 6 trailer has tons of hidden easter eggs that fans are slowly uncovering. Recently, some people caught a character in the video that resembles Lance Vance from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City walking down the streets. While the NPC is in the background and not the focus of the scene, the iconic white suit with the purple shirt is something that nobody can forget.

This has led a lot of people to believe that Rockstar Games might bring back one of the antagonists of the OG game to the upcoming title in some way. Now, this rumor has been received in two ways. While some fans are happy to hear that Lance Vance might appear in GTA 6, others wish that the developers would leave dead characters behind.

This article will further explore this rumor and shed more light on the topic and also share some reactions that this news has received from the fans.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinion, rumors, and speculations.

GTA 6 might feature some old characters, including Lance Vance from Vice City

Rockstar Games decided to include a lot of information in the 90-second GTA 6 trailer. Not only did it confirm that the upcoming title is set in Vice City, but also revealed a lot about the map as well as the protagonists. it was during one such scene that fans spotted a familiar figure.

At the 33-second mark in the trailer, people can spot a character walking in front of the building in a white suit. Not only is he dressed like Lance Vance from Vice City, but he also has a similar walking style with swaying arms. However, this rumor has divided the fans over whether it is a good thing to include characters who have canonically died in the previous games in the upcoming title.

For those who are unaware, Tommy Vercetti gets in a gunfight with Lance Vance in the Keep Your Friends Close mission that results in the latter's death. So, it is a bit confusing for some fans to see him walking the streets of Vice City after so many years. Since the GTA 6 Vice City map leak has already disclosed a lot of things, it is not far-fetched to believe that more characters might make an appearance.

In a tweet shared by b @ZacCoxTV, he shared a side-by-side comparison of Lance walking in front of the Ocean View Hotel, which is also rumored to be in GTA 6. However, most people believe that this is a mere reference and not towards the OG title, and Rockstar will not bring back a dead character.

Here are a few reactions to the rumor:

Well, it remains to be seen if the studio goes with this decision or simply leaves it as a small reference to further confirm that Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in Vice City. The upcoming trailers will reveal more information about this topic.

At the moment, fans are more concerned about GTA 6's price and the pre-order dates of the upcoming title.

