Top 5 GTA 4 characters that left an everlasting impact on fans

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 4 is one of the best yet highly underrated games in the whole series. While most other titles were usually fun and light, Rockstar Games decided to make things a little darker with this one. It was evident from the plot and the backstories of the protagonist and several other supporting characters.

However, there were still several unique and funny moments, mainly due to some iconic characters that have left an everlasting impression on the fans. It is always great to find such figures that can turn the game's whole mood with their presence.

This article lists five of the best characters from GTA 4 who have become iconic and the reason why most of the players still remember and adore them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion

Niko Bellic and 4 other iconic characters from GTA 4 that are quite memorable

5) Brucie Kibbutz

Brucie is one of the funniest characters in GTA 4 who never misses a chance to show his loyalty to Nico. He is a big buff fitness enthusiast who runs a profitable business in the game while also providing lifestyle advice.

Roman introduces the protagonist to him, after which Nico starts working for the wealthy entrepreneur as he hands out various missions. While he later ends business relations with Brucie, Nico and him stay good friends.

He is also a spokesperson for the Bull Shark testosterone in GTA 5 and can often be heard on the radio.

4) Patrick McReary

Patric McReary is a ride-or-die character who helps out Nico Bellic on several occasions. He is also fundamentally well-written as he expresses himself and his feelings about the family and the protagonist throughout the game's events.

He trusts the protagonist immensely and even pushes him to date Kate McReary (his sister). Picking the revenge ending will lead to her death, with Patrick calling Nico and expressing his grief and guilt.

These things build up his personality, allowing him to escape the fate of most other bland and uninteresting supporting characters. Patrick also appears as an accomplice during the GTA 5 heist.

3) Roman Bellic

Roman Bellic is the protagonist's cousin. He would have been placed higher if he didn't pester the players to go bowling with him. Other than that, he is extremely well-written, has fantastic dialog, and proves to be a great ally for his cousin.

While Nico is the one who often rescues him from dangerous situations, Roman helps him find new contacts and tasks that can make a lot of money. He also runs a Taxi Depot in the city and is a gambling addict.

It is up to the players to decide Roman's end during the last part of the game as he either dies or survives, depending on whether Nico decides to take revenge or not.

2) Little Jacob

Most supporting characters fail to leave a mark on players during the long run and are often forgotten. However, Little Jacob ensures that he is impactful enough throughout the game.

He is a good friend of Nico and helps him out during various Grand Theft Auto 4 events while also providing important missions at the start of the game. He stays as his friend until the very end of the title, where he helps out the protagonist irrespective of which path the players pick.

He is funny and an exceptionally well-crafted character, which has helped him gain popularity among the fandom.

1) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic is perhaps the best Rockstar Games character besides Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2. He is a soldier who fought in the Yugoslav Wars and later escaped to Liberty City to meet his cousin Roman and live the American Dream.

However, life had something else in store for the protagonist as he soon finds himself tangled with several organized crime syndicates. Niko is a single-minded killing machine like several other GTA characters. He has several layers that keep unfolding as the game progresses.

While he is tough, he is also polite and understanding at the same time. Players fall in love with his character and can empathize with his condition. Niko is a big reason why GTA 4 is so memorable and iconic.

These are some of the most memorable characters from the game. Hopefully, the GTA 6 protagonist duo can leave a similar mark on the community in the future.

