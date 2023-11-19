Top 5 GTA 4 mods that are still relevant in 2023

GTA 4 is one of the most underrated titles in the Grand Theft Auto series, which is quite disappointing as the game has a heart-touching story and a charismatic protagonist. While the game is quite old, the modding community has kept it alive for a long time. Players can install various mods to transform it completely.

Mods have become incredibly popular and a crucial part of the gaming community. Enthusiastic coders come up with amazing ideas to enhance the game in various ways. Fortunately, GTA 4 received similar mods that allowed it to flourish even further.

This article lists the best Grand Theft Auto 4 mods that are still useful and relevant in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 GTA 4 mods that everyone should use

5) Grim’s Weapon Pack

Weapons are integral to every Grand Theft Auto title. While GTA 4 has no shortage of them, players can always do with some more. This is where the Grim’s Weapon Pack Mod comes into play.

Players have been using this mod pack in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas as well, and it is still relevant in 2023. Once installed, it adds 60 high-quality weapons to the game, suitable for all situations.

4) LCPD First Response

Grand Theft Auto players don't always get to help the police and be the good guys (excluding the Good Citizen feature in GTA Vice City). However, mods let you hop into the seat of a police cruiser and try to keep the city safe.

This highly popular mod has popped up in other Grand Theft Auto games as well. It not only allows the players to use the police car but also makes arrests, traffic stops, and backup calls in case of a shootout. It's a fun mod that's great for people who have completed the game and wished for something new and fresh.

3) American Sleep

While Grand Theft Auto 4 is an open-world game, there's not much to explore after the players finish the main storyline and all side missions. Someone who wishes to know more about Niko after the game's end can install the America Sleep mod.

Note that this mod presents a non-canon story about the protagonist as he tries to survive the harsh reality of the world as a broke and broken person. Since it allows the players to do something extra, this mod is still quite popular.

2) GTA Environment

While Grand Theft Auto 4's features, graphics, and textures are better than most of the older titles in the series, it still lacks several climate and environmental conditions that Grand Theft Auto 5 offers. However, players can install the GTA Environment mod to overcome this issue.

This excellent mod tweaks all the climate conditions in the game and enhances the natural lighting as well as the reflections, making everything look drastically better. The clouds also look good and make the world look slightly less dark and grim.

1) GTA 4 Beautification Project

This is another graphics and texture enhancement mod that completely transforms Grand Theft Auto 4 without changing the original gameplay or ruining how the city feels. The vanilla title has several setbacks when it comes to shadows and overall lighting.

However, players can say goodbye to all these issues by installing the Beautification Project mod. It overhauls the colors and the lighting to suit the game and make everything more vibrant. Players with old and low-end systems should note that these enhancements might lag the game.

With the GTA 6 budget rumored to be around $1 Billion, it is highly possible that the upcoming title will not require any graphical and texture enhancement mods like Grand Theft Auto 4 for a long time.

