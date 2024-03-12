GTA 6 budget: Everything known about it so far

The GTA 6 budget has been the buzz of the internet for a long time now. There are tons of rumors floating across online regarding this matter and there are some speculations that sound believable.

Most speculations point out that the GTA 6 budget is quite high. The quality of the first trailer cemented the fact that Rockstar Games is pouring a lot of resources into the game, so a big budget makes sense. Recently, other studios have also been pouring a lot of money into their games, so the upcoming GTA title being among them wouldn't be a surprise.

This article will dive deeper into the topic and check out everything that is known about the GTA 6 budget and if it might be true.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative in nature. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

The GTA 6 budget might be around $2 billion, rumors suggest

As mentioned previously, there are several rumors surrounding the GTA 6 budget, and some of them suggest that Rockstar Games has allocated around $2 billion to the game. This is a ridiculously huge amount that has stunned the community and has also raised several red flags.

That said, considering that GTA 6 has been under development for a long time and Rockstar Games will likely spend a large sum on marketing, the $2 billion GTA 6 budget might not be too unrealistic. On top of that, other rival games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III seem to have a budget of around $1 billion.

This means even if the GTA 6 budget does not touch the $2 billion mark, it will still be well across $1 million, considering the sheer size and the quantity of content Rockstar Games puts in their titles. Ever since Rockstar Games added GTA 6 to their website's banner, fans have started talking about its cost and budget.

That said, none of this information has been verified by Rockstar Games, so it remains speculative. However, one can look back and see that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) do not hesitate to allocate massive budgets to their games.

GTA 5, which sold 195+ million copies, has a budget of around $265 million. While this might not sound much, it is worth noting that the game came out way back in 2013. Rockstar's most recent title, Red Dead Redemption 2, also took around $540 million, which is quite a lot. Since there are rumors that Sweet Baby Inc might be involved with the development of GTA 6, the budget might rise as well.

All things considered, a huge GTA 6 budget of $2 billion will ensure that the game turns out fantastic; it also means that the studio will change more money than usual to cover the cost. Things will become clearer once Rockstar Games shares the GTA 6 trailer 2 and eventually rolls out the game in 2025.

