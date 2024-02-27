GTA 6 file size is likely to be around 320GB: Rumor explored

Among the various GTA 6 rumors floating across the internet, the one that interests most of the community is how large the game will be. While some are interested in the map size, others wonder about the disk space the upcoming title will take up. This is a legitimate concern because the rumored size is huge and worth several video games combined.

A recent rumor shared by @GTAVIbestleaks on X suggested how GTA 6 might cross the 200 GB mark and occupy around or more than 320 GB of space. This has set off a series of debates among the community as everyone tries to share their opinion.

This article will compile some of those opinions and past rumors about the game's size and share some speculations that sound probable.

Note: The article is based on rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take any information with a grain of salt.

Fans think GTA 6 might be around 320 GB upon release

Ever since Rockstar Games rolled out the first official trailer of the upcoming title, there have been several rumors going on about its features and graphics. One such rumor suggests that GTA 6 might only run at 40 FPS on PS5 Pro.

However, recent speculations about the game's disk size have riled up the community more than other rumors. While some agree that 320 GB is a reasonable size for a video game coming out in 2025 with incredible graphics and a vast open world, others believe that it might be a little too much. Here are some notable reactions:

Looking back, the original GTA 5 was relatively small. It did not touch its current ~100 GB mark till Rockstar Games started pouring content for the online multiplayer mode. Similarly, another of their projects, Red Dead Redemption 2, falls in the same range and takes about 116 GB of storage space. Thus, players assume that GTA 6 might not cross the 150-200 GB mark when it first rolls out.

However, it is worth noting that the game's first trailer and leaks suggest that Grand Theft Auto 6's world will be huge. It will comprise a vast open world map with various terrains and biomes that will be explorable. This means the developers will add tons of assets to populate these locations.

These assets, in return, will increase the game's size substantially. Since there have been some big releases recently, like the Call of Duty titles, that take a lot of storage space, it won't be too surprising if GTA 6 is equally huge.

