GTA 6 might run at 40 FPS on PS5 Pro, according to analyst

GTA 6, the highly anticipated upcoming AAA title from Rockstar Games, is scheduled to launch on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. Meanwhile, Sony is reportedly set to introduce the PlayStation 5 Pro in the second half of 2024. This console is expected to be a much more powerful variant of the regular PS5, and if this is true, it will naturally run the game better.

Many believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be locked at 30 FPS on consoles due to hardware limitations. Now, if the game is made available on the reportedly much more powerful PS5 Pro, it might be locked at a higher framerate instead.

Here's what popular YouTuber and analyst Moore's Law is Dead had to say about it.

GTA 6 might have higher framerates on PS5 Pro

In the above video, Moore's Law is Dead and Michael from NXGamer address the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro and its interesting AI upscaling technology, which could rival NVIDIA's DLSS. The console will reportedly allow 1440p 120FPS and 4K 60FPS gameplay with the help of upgraded hardware and AI upscaling technology.

If these reports are true, it means that the PS5 Pro will boast a massive upgrade over the original PS5 console. The PlayStation 5 can support up to 4K at 60 FPS on many titles, but not for all of them.

Moore’s Law Is Dead and Michael also mention GTA 6 in the video, stating that the new console should be able to run the game at 40 FPS. They believe Sony will rely heavily on ray tracing and AI upscalers, and this could drastically improve the framerates.

According to an earlier rumor, GTA 6 will be locked to 30 FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, any reports about the available framerate for the upcoming game are mere speculation at the moment.

Now, according to insiders like @Zuby_Tech, the PS5 Pro will have a powerful system, including eight-core Zen 4 CPUs clocked at 4.2 GHz, an RDNA 3 GPU clocked at 2.5 GHz, and 20 GB of 18,000 MT/s GDDR6 memory with a bandwidth of 780 GB/s. So, if GTA 6 is indeed locked to 30 FPS at launch on the PS5, we should at least expect a higher framerate on the upgraded Pro variant.

Rockstar Games could achieve this out of the box or with the rumored AI upscaling technology. This would undoubtedly be a major win for both Rockstar Games and Sony, as GTA 6 fans are already willing to buy the PS5 Pro just to get improved performance on the rumored console.

