Will fans buy the rumored PS5 Pro for playing GTA 6: Here's what they say

The Grand Theft Auto player base continues to discuss the release of GTA 6, and this time, they're talking about what consoles they plan to play the game on. Rockstar Games has already announced that the upcoming game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. In the meantime, Sony is also rumored to release the PS5 Pro during the second half of 2024.

Given the hype for both products, a popular Rockstar Games insider Ben (X/@videotechuk_), asked fans whether or not they would upgrade to the PS5 Pro to play GTA 6 upon release. Here’s how the community responded.

GTA 6 fans are eager to play the game on PlayStation 5 Pro

The official GTA 6 release date is still unsure. Recently, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, revealed that the studio would decide the release date once the game is optimized. But this did not stop fans from getting hyped for the game.

In response to Ben’s thread, popular YouTuber MMI (X/@morsmutual_) stated that they would buy the new PlayStation hardware if it runs the game better.

X user Lucas Wilson (X/@lilducktator) commented that since they will be playing the upcoming game for many years, they will likely upgrade to the PS5 Pro for the best experience.

User The Factist (X/@SnackAfrican) commented that they would upgrade to the latest hardware just to play the upcoming blockbuster game.

While the current-generation console gamers are happy that the game will be released on their platforms on day one, some fans are also waiting for a GTA 6 PC release to get the ultimate gaming experience. A user named Pedro Henrico (X/@PHenrikko) commented that they would wait for the game to be released on PC.

User Boo Berry Jackson (X/@booberryjackson) stated that they would stick to the Xbox and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Another user, Sayed Faheem (X/@Prinze_Faheem), commented that the game would be best experienced on a high-end PC.

It is worth noting that the PlayStation 5 was released in November 2020 and will cross half of its lifecycle this year. Sony released a PlayStation 5 Slim version in November 2023, and GTA 5 on PS5 Slim provides almost the same gaming experience as the original one.

However, the PlayStation 5 Pro is rumored to have better specs than the currently available consoles. Rockstar Games also teased bleeding-edge graphical and physics improvements in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Therefore, fans are keen to have the best possible experience of the game after its release.

However, one has to wait for PS5 Pro's official reveal to know what new specifications Sony will add to its latest console.

