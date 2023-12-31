What happened to GTA 6 leaker Arion Kurtaj: Everything you need to know

The GTA 6 leak was one of the most unfortunate events in the gaming industry in 2022. An 18-year-old hacker named Arion Kurtaj infiltrated Rockstar Games servers and stole 90 unfinished clips from Grand Theft Auto 6 and another 200 GB of data from various other projects of the studio. Immediately after the incident, the London Police caught the teenager and presented him to a court in London.

Recently, the court provided its verdict, sending the hacker to an indefinite hospital prison sentence. This article explains how the GTA 6 leaker Arion Kurtaj’s story unfolded.

Important plots to know from the story of GTA 6 leaker Arion Kurtaj

How did Arion Kurtaj leak Grand Theft Auto 6

It came as a shocker to the gaming community when the trial of GTA 6 leaker Arion Kurtaj disclosed that the teenager executed the entire thing while already in police custody.

After the Nvidia breach, the London Police kept him in a Travelodge hotel in Bicester, where he used an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a smartphone, a keyboard, and a mouse to hack Rockstar Games servers.

After that, Arion shared the stolen content on GTA Forums on September 18, 2022, from where it spread like wildfire.

What things did Arion Kurtaj leak from Grand Theft Auto 6?

The teenage hacker leaked around 90 clips from the upcoming game that showed the development process of the project. Although it failed to disclose the GTA 6 story length, fans learned about Jason and Lucia (the two new protagonists of the franchise), an early glimpse of the HD Universe Vice City, new AI, in-game physics implementation, and many more.

Arion also claimed to have stolen the source codes of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6. While the claims partially turned out to be true after the recent GTA 5 source code leaks, it is still unconfirmed whether or not the upcoming title’s source code was compromised.

What happened to Arion Kurtaj after the leaks?

Immediately after the leaks, a City of London Police team caught Arion Kurtaj red-handed and presented him to the Southwark Crown Court in the UK. The Grand Theft Auto 6 hacker was found to be autistic and deemed unfit for regular trial.

However, the UK court asked the jury to decide Arion Kurtaj’s fate, and on December 21, 2023, the members provided their verdict against the teenage hacker.

Where is Arion Kurtaj now?

The 18-year-old hacker was deemed guilty by the court and its jury members. A BBC report also revealed that he showed no remorse for his actions and desired to repeat them.

As a result, the verdict of the case of Arion Kurtaj came out to be an indefinite hospital prison sentence until he is proven free of his criminal intentions.

