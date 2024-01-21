GTA 6's seemingly confirmed collaborations: T-Pain, Adin Ross, and more

The gaming community has yet to learn many things about Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. While the studio has been maintaining complete silence over the subject, some fans and renowned persons have made some pretty bold claims about the upcoming game in the past. The developer is known to be very strict about its non-disclosure agreement (NDA) policy. However, a few entities have seemingly violated the terms to disclose their involvement.

As usual, Rockstar Games refuses to clear the air regarding the claims. Therefore, they remain as rumors for the time being.

List of real-life people that are rumored to be a part of GTA 6

T-Pain

Expand Tweet

T-Pain claimed his involvement in GTA 6 while answering a fan’s question during a recent livestream. The popular American singer and record producer was asked about his absence from the NoPixel Grand Theft Auto RP server, where he directly claimed that Rockstar Games has barred him from playing the game due to his involvement in the upcoming title.

Although T-Pain did not mention his exact role in the game, he talked about an indistinct album, which hints at his collaboration for in-game music in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Adin Ross

Expand Tweet

While T-Pain’s claims are somewhat trusted by the fans, considering he is a world-famous artist, Adin Ross is still under the skeptical eyes of the community. Like the GTA 6 Florida Joker, the popular Kick streamer claimed his involvement in the upcoming game multiple times.

As seen in the above video, Adin stated he was signed up for a small role and would be featured in the upcoming trailers for the game. However, fans are straight refusing his claims.

Timbaland

Expand Tweet

While Timbaland’s involvement in GTA 6 did not come from the popular American producer himself, it was claimed by a renowned YouTuber named SanInPlay (X/@DjSan_).

The YouTuber stated that Timbaland has collaborated with Rockstar Games to produce songs for the in-game radio stations, exclusive tracks, and sounds for the upcoming game.

It was one of the most viral GTA 6 leaks at that time. However, unlike T-Pain and Adin Ross, Timbaland has not commented on this.

These are some of the notable persons who have talked about their (unofficially) confirmed collaborations with Rockstar Games for Grand Theft Auto 6. However, as mentioned before, the gaming studio is strict with its NDA policies and goes to any extent to protect its interests. Therefore, nothing can be confirmed until Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, officially reveals it.

Another thing to note is that the organization’s NDA policy remains effective for a long period, and those involved are not allowed to talk about their role during this time. Therefore, it is best to wait for GTA 6 trailer 2 or Newswires for verified details.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you believe the aforementioned persons are involved in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes