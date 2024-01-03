What did Florida Joker say about his GTA 6 character lookalike to Adin Ross?

Lawrence Sullivan, popularly known as the Florida Joker, has come under the limelight once again, but this time, it's not for his GTA 6-related threats to Rockstar Games. Sullivan, who has accused the gaming studio of using his likeness in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, was recently interviewed by Adin Ross, a popular streamer. He was asked various questions about his lawsuit and disclosed the main intention behind his claim.

This article takes a look at what the Florida Joker said to Adin Ross about his GTA 6 character lookalike and the legal actions.

GTA 6 Florida Joker shares his motive behind his demands from Rockstar Games

On January 2, 2023, a fan account called @GTAVI_Countdown shared a snippet from the Florida Joker's recent interview with Adin Ross on X (formerly Twitter).

Ross asked Sullivan what he thought about possibly getting compensation from Rockstar Games. Sullivan said they (he and his legal team) were testing the waters to see what they could do about the situation. He also shared his desire to work with the developer and voice the character that looks like him in the upcoming game.

Sullivan added that he was doing it all to be able to take care of his mother for at least a day. His exact words were:

“I’m just tryna make it, so I can take care of my mom for one day of her life.”

Ross then asked Sullivan about what he currently does for a living. The Florida Joker stated that he is dependent on his father for survival.

He also mentioned Roger Clark (the voice actor of Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2) and his advice to take advantage of the new level of fame he received after the trailer reveal.

According to the Florida Joker, Clark follows him on TikTok and has asked him to leverage the fame by doing livestreams and cameos.

Lawrence Sullivan has been actively threatening Rockstar Games since the developer dropped the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. He strongly believes that the Florida Joker case is different from the GTA 5 Lindsay Lohan one.

Although the gaming studio hasn’t addressed the allegation yet, Sullivan has demanded monetary compensation multiple times over the past few weeks. While his demand started at $1-2 million, it soon increased to $3 million and currently stands at $5 million.

Interestingly, Sullivan has also been extending his deadline for Rockstar Games, who have not responded to his allegation so far. His current deadline is January 11, 2024.

While the community was first curious about the matter, it is now interested more in knowing about the GTA 6 vehicles, new characters, the game's plot, etc.

