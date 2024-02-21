Sora AI recreates the GTA 6 trailer but in anime art style: News

Grand Theft Auto fans have still not gotten over the first GTA 6 trailer. Even two months after its release, the community continues to create new and unique recreations of it. Recently, an X user named @JokerFromGTAVI shared a recreated Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer that was reportedly generated by Sora AI, the new artificial intelligence tool from OpenAI that can create videos.

The AI-generated video depicted all the scenes from the official trailer almost perfectly. However, the theme was based on the anime art style.

Sora Ai’s GTA 6 anime trailer catches fans' attention with its art style

On February 20, 2024, the X user shared the video, gaining over 47k views. According to them, they obtained the video from the Discord server of a GTA roleplaying server called OceanView.

According to Marques Brownlee (YouTube/@mkbhd), a popular tech YouTuber, Sora AI is a new tool, and only a handful of people have access to it globally. Therefore, the original re-creator of the Grand Theft Auto 6 video is currently unknown.

Nonetheless, the one-minute and 30 seconds-long video managed to capture the community’s interest very quickly. Here are a few screenshots from the recreated trailer:

Screenshot from Sora Ai’s Grand Theft Auto 6 anime trailer (1/4) (Image via OceanView)

Screenshot from Sora Ai’s Grand Theft Auto 6 anime trailer (2/4) (Image via OceanView)

Screenshot from Sora Ai’s Grand Theft Auto 6 anime trailer (3/4) (Image via OceanView)

Screenshot from Sora Ai’s Grand Theft Auto 6 anime trailer (4/4) (Image via OceanView)

The AI tool maintained the consistency of the scenes but changed the appearance of the protagonists and other in-game characters.

As the community eagerly awaits the GTA 6 release date, the anime-style trailer had fans in splits. While some loved the output, others, however, were less impressed with it.

The first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is still one of the most popular gaming videos. Immediately after its release, it broke several global records across various platforms. Fans are now waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 developer Rockstar Games to release the upcoming trailers.

