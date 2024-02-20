5 MMORPGs to play while waiting for GTA 6

While GTA 6 is not too far away, players must wait a few months before they can finally check out what Rockstar Games has in store for everybody. So, instead of grinding the same missions in Grand Theft Auto Online, it is better to try out some amazing MMORPGs that are available on the internet.

MMORPG stands for Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game and as the name suggests, these titles have vast open worlds brimming with possibilities and rich lores accompanied by great stories and intense action.

So, this article will list five amazing MMORPGs that you should give a try before Rockstar Games rolls out GTA 6 in the future.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 MMORPGs worth checking out before Rockstar Games releases GTA 6

1) Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

The Final Fantasy franchise is known for its hardcore action and immersive storylines. However, Final Fantasy XIV's initial release was quite problematic. It received a lot of backlash from fans who were disappointed by what they received.

However, Square Enix made a comeback, and now FF XIV: A Realm Reborn is a brand-new game with great graphics and a ton of interesting features. It does not restrict players to one role, as they can switch classes once they reach level 10. On top of that, the latest Endwalker expansion has added new jobs like Reaper and Sage, allowing players to immerse themselves further.

2) Lost Ark

While Lost Ark is an MMO Action-RPG, it fulfills almost every criterion one needs to have fun. The game boasts a massive world filled with dungeons, PvE, and PvP content. While Lost Ark was originally released in South Korea, it has finally made its way to the Western audience.

There is so much that players can do in Lost Arc. This includes joining guilds, crafting items, exploring the world, learning about the lore, and fighting demons that stand in their way. Players can dive into this exceptional title while waiting for GTA 6 to roll out.

3) World of Warcraft

There is hardly a gamer that hasn't heard of World of Warcraft. It is a decade-old game that still stands as the most popular MMORPG that one can play. Being so old, WoW is brimming with content that will take you a long time to explore and appreciate fully.

The game has also received graphical overhauls over the years, making it suitable for the modern audience. World of Warcraft has countless elements you can enjoy. It boasts a vast open world teeming with distinct regions and continents that have an even larger number of races and classes that you can choose from. This diversity has allowed the game to stay popular even after many years.

4) Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls franchise is immensely popular in the gaming community. However, unlike GTA 5 Online, Elder Scrolls Online is a completely different game set in a different era and genre.

The vast expanses of Tamriel offer countless opportunities to those who seek action and story. On top of that, the map is fraught with dangerous monsters and mysteries you will encounter along your journey. One can spend time hammering away and making new weapons or armor before raiding a dungeon to earn magnificent rewards.

The world of Elder Scrolls Online is so popular that you will almost always find someone to tag along for your crazy journeys.

5) Eve Online

Eve Online might be the toughest MMORPG for new players to get into. It doesn't hold your hand or give you a purpose. However, it does offer an excellent sandbox open world that is brimming with opportunities.

The game has too many things that you can do. However, some of the more popular ones are mining, piracy, trading, exploration, and combat. You will be pushed into the vast expanses of space where you must build yourself and get immersed in the large-scale galactic battle that lasts for way too long.

So, if you're tired of GTA Online's constant grinding and wish to try something more immersive until Grand Theft Auto 6 rolls out, challenge yourself with Eve Online.

