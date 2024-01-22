5 best RPG games to play while waiting for GTA 6

Rockstar Games plans to release GTA 6 in 2025, with fans of the series eagerly awaiting its launch. However, there is still some time left before the game sees the light of day. While Grand Theft Auto Online still keeps many players busy, others seek similar RPGs to pass their time. With that being said, there are tons of amazing titles that offer incredible role-playing experiences.

However, it can be tricky to pick the best ones, considering there are numerous options available. To that end, this article lists five amazing RPG games you can play while waiting for GTA VI to roll out.

5 RPG titles that are bound to keep you engaged before GTA 6 rolls out

1) Baldur's Gate 3

Release Date: 3 August 2023

3 August 2023 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Anyone looking for an exceptional RPG experience should try Baldur's Gate 3. Not only does it stay true to the basics of a role-playing game, but it also boasts amazing graphics and terrific voice acting. Combined with the dice mechanic and the ever-branching storyline, you will spend a significant amount of time exploring all the possibilities it has to offer.

Featuring several outcomes and various characters, you will go on multiple playthroughs to unearth a unique ending or complete certain missions differently. This makes the game's replayability much better than any other title. So, if you wish for a completely different experience, we highly recommend Baldur's Gate 3.

2) Palworld

Release Date: 19 January 2024

19 January 2024 Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Everyone thought Palworld would be another Pokemon ripoff, but the game pleasantly surprised everyone. While it is still in the early access phase, it has received a positive response from the gaming community for its optimized gameplay, features, and mechanics.

In its open world, players are free to roam around and capture "Pals," which are mysterious creatures that serve various purposes. They can be ridden, used for building farms, or to engage in combat. Anyone looking for some multiplayer fun should try out Palworld.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

Release Date: 26 October 2018

26 October 2018 Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

There are only a few open-world RPG games that come close to Red Dead Redemption 2 in terms of storytelling and graphics. The game also has some great features that fans wish to see in GTA 6.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a gripping story combined with intricate gameplay that will keep you invested for a long time. Rockstar Games managed to craft a beautiful video game that not only offers great action but amazing NPCs that play an important part in the world without being mere target practice dummies.

4) Elden Ring

Release Date: 25 February 2022

25 February 2022 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Those bored of playing GTA Online and want to challenge giants and monstrous enemies should try Elden Ring. The game features a deep and rich lore, which players will need to dig out from item descriptions and vague NPC dialogues.

It is completely different from popular FPS titles that most gamers look to play when they're bored of GTA Online.

In developer FromSoftware's game, there are minimal dialogs and tons of action-packed fights for players to enjoy. Gamers looking for something new and different from the general GTA perspective should give Elden Ring a try.

5) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Release Date: 18 May 2015

18 May 2015 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an epic video game that tells the story of Geralt of Rivia and his search for his adopted daughter Ciri, who is being hunted by enemies from a different dimension. While this might sound cheesy, the game has complex politics, drama, humor, and action.

This makes it one of the best open-world titles for players to experience while waiting for GTA 6. Besides its gripping plot that is intense and interesting, The Witcher 3's map is filled with random interactions and monsters that are bound to keep you invested. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is definitely recommended for those looking to role-play as a medieval mutated superpowered human.

In other news, rumors about Rockstar Games releasing GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro could likely turn out to be accurate, as the community suspects the developers might look to target the upcoming console once the title is released.

