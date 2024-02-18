5 best third-person games like GTA to play in 2024

The GTA titles are among the most renowned third-person games of all time. They feature massive open-world maps to explore and allow you to engage in a variety of activities, both peaceful and chaotic. Moreover, this series almost spawned an entirely new genre of third-person open-world games with a focus on freedom.

This article will provide a small list of titles that GTA players should definitely try if they haven't yet. These games offer large maps or intriguing levels with a high level of detail, along with action-packed missions and intriguing storylines. With the release of GTA 6 on the horizon, fans of third-person action-based games can pass their time with the following titles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

5 GTA-like third-person games to try out in 2024

1) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released in 2020 and brought a surprising change to the series, trading its beat 'em up fighting style for turn-based combat with a party system. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the latest entry in the esteemed Yakuza series that returns to this unique turn-based system and refines it even further.

The open-world maps are highly detailed and feel rewarding to explore. The title features Yokohama, which is making its return to this franchise after the spin-off game Lost Judgment in 2021.

Infinite Wealth also has Honolulu, marking the first time the series has taken place outside Japan. Aside from its main story, this title has numerous minigames to indulge in as well as a brand-new island-building and management system.

2) Hogwarts Legacy

Another third-person open-world action experience, Hogwarts Legacy, was one of the most successful titles of 2023 and deserves all the praise it got. In this game, players get to journey through the immensely popular world of Harry Potter, exploring every nook and cranny of Hogwarts Castle in the 19th century. There's also a beautiful open world to explore outside of the castle that's detailed quite well.

The game is an RPG, but its systems aren't too complex for the casual player. Avalanche Software has managed to strike the perfect balance between fast-paced combat and a fluid, vivid magic system. The story is also quite intriguing, with some choices to make along the way, and features a unique take on the wizarding world.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

This is a Rockstar Games title that almost every gamer reading this list is probably familiar with. Nevertheless, waiting for the release of GTA 6 is sufficient justification to play this masterpiece once again, even if you've already finished it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is widely regarded as one of the best open-world games ever created, as well as one of Rockstar's finest offerings. Even if you prefer the first game's story, the gameplay in RDR2 is still too good to pass up.

It offers a ton of things to do, a massive open-world map with countless secrets and details to discover, as well as a ton of fascinating NPCs to get to know. An incredibly smooth and satisfying combat system rounds out this package. Additionally, the experience is further enhanced by its multiplayer mode, Red Dead Online.

4) Max Payne 3

This is another Rockstar Games title that deserves more praise than it got. As the final entry in the Max Payne series, it was developed by Rockstar instead of Remedy, who had been publishers of the previous titles.

The combat in this title is extremely satisfying and served as a precursor to the gameplay seen in GTA 5 and RDR2. Additionally, some Max Payne features feel like they should return in GTA 6 because of how advanced they are.

This title's levels are full of details that immerse the player in its world. The neo-noir storyline is both intense and engaging, and there's also a killer soundtrack by HEALTH to boot. Overall, it's the most fitting and cathartic conclusion to Max Payne's dark and brutal journey.

5) Mafia 2

Mafia 2 is the second entry in the iconic open-world franchise Mafia, which is often compared to GTA. This title is also touted as the best by some fans, offering the most immersive experience among other releases in its franchise. Mafia 2 is set in the 50s, although it starts with a short, linear sequence in Italy during WW2.

The game follows a former soldier's meteoric rise in the American Mob, which comes with tragic consequences near the end of the story. The shooting and melee combat feel really satisfying. Carjacking involves learning to picklock, and players have to change clothes as well as license plates to evade a complex police AI. All this makes Mafia 2 one of the best GTA competitors ever released.

