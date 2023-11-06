5 best games like GTA 5 on PlayStation Plus membership in November 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 has been out for 10 years and naturally, many players are now looking for a new experience. Those on the PlayStation 4 and 5 can utilize their PlayStation Plus (or simply PS Plus) membership to access many games from the subscription service's catalog absolutely free of cost. Additionally, three new titles are made available for free every month.

In this article, we will take a look at five best games like GTA 5 on PlayStation Plus membership in November 2023. These titles can provide a somewhat similar experience while players wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition and 4 more best games like GTA 5 on PlayStation Plus membership in November 2023

1) Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is the latest installment in Ubisoft's Far Cry franchise, and it can be accessed for free via the PS Plus Extra membership. In terms of similarity to Grand Theft Auto 5, the game features a sizeable open-world map that players can explore at their leisure in bikes, cars, planes, helicopters, and tanks as well.

It also features a variety of weapons, with the Supremos being especially fun to use. Far Cry 6's overall gameplay is quite enjoyable and its storyline can seem pretty interesting at times. However, it isn't very different from the usual Far Cry formula.

2) Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia II was originally released back in 2010 but its remastered version, the Definitive Edition, came out in 2020. It isn't a part of the PS Plus Extra catalog, but all PS Plus members can get it for free from November 7 until December 4, 2023.

The Mafia franchise is possibly the best alternative to the Grand Theft Auto series. Its games include an open-world map based on real-life cities, have a variety of cars as well as weapons, and Mafia II is regarded by many as the best in the series. Therefore, this title is perfect for those on the lookout for games like GTA 5.

3) Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3 is arguably the best among all Far Cry games. It features a gripping storyline with interesting characters and a menacing villain, and a decently sized open-world to explore. Ubisoft released this game back in 2012 and it is available in the PS Plus Extra catalog.

Its graphics can seem a bit dated since it came out more than 10 years ago, but its fun gameplay makes up for that. Far Cry 3 is the best introduction to the series for those who have never played a Far Cry game before and are waiting for the GTA 6 release date.

4) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn and is available in the PS Plus Extra catalog. It is set years into the future following the collapse of modern society, and its open world is full of robots that resemble real birds and animals.

The main weapons in this game are bows of different types, and while there aren't any guns as such, weapons like the Boltblaster are a decent alternative. In addition to Horizon Forbidden West, the PS Plus Extra catalog also includes the Complete Edition of the series' first installment.

5) Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion is the third entry in Ubisoft's Watch Dogs franchise, and it can provide a somewhat fun experience despite not being the best in the series. Its open-world map is set in London, and players can explore it using a variety of cars, just like in GTA 5.

That said, the main highlight of Watch Dogs Legion is the absence of a proper main character. While Rockstar Games designed three playable protagonists for GTA 5, players can recruit NPCs and play as any of them in this game. Like most other entries on this list, Watch Dogs Legion can also be accessed for free by getting a PS Plus Extra membership.

