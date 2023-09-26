The Far Cry franchise was created by Ubisoft, a prominent name in the gaming industry known for the iconic Prince of Persia series and the highly celebrated Assassin's Creed. Far Cry has captivated players with its open-world gameplay and unforgettable characters. The series keeps evolving, with each new entry giving players something new.

The games keep introducing new mechanics and telling new stories in the ever-expanding and ever-evolving world of the legendary series, which is almost 20 years old now. Let's delve into each main installment in the Far Cry series, from the memorable antagonist Vaas to the expansive and immersive worlds.

All Far Cry games ranked from worst to best

9) Far Cry: New Dawn

FC New Dawn feature image (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry: New Dawn ranks last on the list. It aimed to build upon the success of its predecessor, but unfortunately, it didn't quite meet expectations. The idea of exploring a post-nuclear bomb world was intriguing, but New Dawn failed to fully capitalize on this concept.

The writing in the game was disappointing and lacked innovation. It also failed to introduce any new elements, which was disheartening, especially considering how innovative its predecessor was. This made Ne­w Dawn ultimately felt like a regression for the franchise.

8) Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

FC 3: Blood Dragon gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is a parody masked as a love letter to neon-drenched action flicks of the 1980s and is a little wackier than any other title in this list. Players take on the role of the absurdly named Rex Colt, who is clearly based on the T800 from The Terminator, as he fights against dinosaurs with laser eyes. This premise is definitely a leap when compared to other titles on this list that are more grounded in reality.

However, that wasn't the problem with Blood Dragon, as the game definitely had some fun ideas cooking, but none of them really landed, making it feel like a poor parody of the action sci-fi genre. It felt as though someone made the game with the vaporwave aesthetic in mind, which is a fun concept, but it didn't really land.

7) Far Cry

The original FC gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

Taking a step back in time, we come across the original Far Cry. This game was initially developed by Crytek as benchmarking software known as X-Isle, but it eventually transformed into a fully-fledged title in collaboration with Ubisoft. Released exclusively for PC, this game made quite an impact.

Far Cry garnered attention for its innovative graphics, advanced enemy artificial intelligence, and captivating narrative. Both critics and players were mesmerized by the game's stunning landscapes and the unpredictable plot. It was hailed as a groundbreaking PC shooter that rivaled the acclaimed Half-Life. However, it is a run-of-the-mill survival shooter that doesn't really stand compared to its successors.

6) Far Cry 6

Antón Castillo in FC 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 6 created a lot of buzz with its marketing strategy, and Giancarlo Esposito was at its center. However, when it was first released, there were conflicting opinions, and many players thought it was a letdown.

Since the franchise hasn't seen any major modifications in a while, the sixth iteration in the series didn't add any noteworthy advancements. Although the game may not have lived up to the marketing hype, it nonetheless had the series' renowned expansive gameplay. It even rectified one of the major drawbacks of its predecessor, which was the silent protagonist, as Dani in this game had a personality, could talk, and didn't seem bland.

5) Far Cry Primal

FC Primal feature image (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry Primal brought a unique twist to the series. Unlike its predecessors, this 2016 release didn't revolve around modern weaponry, armies, or high-tech gadgets. Instead, it transported players back to the prehistoric era. Here, you roamed the untamed wilderness, battling hostile tribes with spears and clubs.

The game's premise was indeed exciting, introducing fresh elements to a series that hadn't significantly altered its formula for years. However, it still featured the same core gameplay components, such as capturing enemy outposts. The stripped-down approach led to less customization, resulting in a less sandbox-style experience.

4) Far Cry 5

FC 5 gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 5 is an exemplar of the franchise's signature first-person action combined with a meticulously crafted open world, a formula that this series has mastered since its third installment. The story centers on an evil cult leader who has seized control of the country, marking a surprising political undertone.

Although this title didn't introduce groundbreaking gameplay changes, its storyline ranks among the most entertaining and engaging in the series. The depiction of an open-world US town also offers a unique perspective.

3) Far Cry 4

Pagan Min in FC 4 (Image via Ubisoft)

When a game like Far Cry 4 follows one of the most acclaimed first-person shooters, there's a challenge to meet high expectations. In this case, it did so largely by not messing with the established formula. The game transported players to a fictional war-torn Himalayan country under the rule of the enigmatic and charismatic Pagan Min.

It retained the core structure of its predecessor, involving climbing towers to expand the map, clearing outposts, and hunting and gathering for upgrades. While it maintained the momentum of its story better than its predecessor, it failed to deliver a character as memorable as Vaas and didn't provide the same sense of surprise and discovery.

2) Far Cry 2

Gameplay snippet of FC2 (Image via Steam)

The second place on our list goes to Far Cry 2, despite the fact that it significantly differs from the first game. Like previous games in the series, the story takes players to an exotic location, but the tone is very different. Compared to the previous titles, this 2008 game is significantly darker and more realistic. It has a one-of-a-kind East African backdrop and a distinctive storytelling style.

That said, this title had one of the most immersive gameplay experiences with a highly responsive environment. The plants had impressive textures that might stand the test of time even today. The enemy AI was extremely polished, as enemies would react in a variety of ways depending on which part of the body you shot them.

The game also equipped you with a physical map and a compass to navigate its vast world. This sequel is often considered one of the best entries in the series, with some players even considering it to be one of the best games of all time.

1) Far Cry 3

Vaas in the game (Image via Steam)

Far Cry 3 is iconic in its own right since it catapulted the series and Ubisoft to the forefront of the gaming world. It introduced us to Vaas Montenegro, one of the greatest antagonists in the history of gaming.

While its gameplay may feel dated by today's standards, there's a certain magic to this legendary title that keeps players coming back. It flawlessly merged narrative and gameplay in a way that subsequent titles in this series have struggled to replicate. Despite all the titles released since, there's something truly enchanting about this one.

Key takeaway

With several iterations over the years, the Far Cry franchise has changed dramatically and offered up all sorts of varied locations, narratives, and gameplay options for players to enjoy. It’s evident that not every title in this series is the same.

For every game that didn’t quite live up to the hype, there was another that surpassed expectations to tell a compelling tale in an expansive environment. With every iteration, Ubisoft comes up with something new for gamers, and although not all of them are always hits, you can rest assured that they leave a huge imprint on the gaming industry.