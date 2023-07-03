"It has become a reality": Arnold Schwarzenegger on the Terminator franchise predicting the future of AI

During a recent event celebrating his life, achievements, and unforgettable performances, Arnold Schwarzenegger weighed in on AI and how his movie, The Terminator, was able to predict the future. Speaking at An Evening With Arnold Schwarzenegger, which was conceptualized to promote his limited edition two-volume TASCHEN photo book, he lauded James Cameron's "extraordinary writing."

Schwarzenegger was amazed by the writing, and how they "scratched the surface of AI" in the early 80s. He remarked how The Terminator talked about machines becoming self-aware and taking over, a fear looming large in present times due to significant growth in the Artificial Intelligence sector. He noted that it was no longer a fantasy or futuristic vision, and that "it has become a reality."

"What was so amazing about it, just to show you the brilliance of writing, is that at that time we scratched the surface of AI. Artificial Intelligence. Think about that! You're talking about the early 80s. And today everyone is frightened of it, of where this is going to go. And in this movie, The Terminator, we talk about the machines becoming self-aware, and they take over.

He continued:

"So, that is such brilliant writing because now after all those decades, it has become a reality. So, it's not anymore a fantasy or kind of futuristic, it is here today. This is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron."

The iconic line from The Terminator came after a lot of back and forth between James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, ahead of the premiere of his Netflix series FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger recollected how one of his most iconic lines was filmed. Calling it "an accident," Schwarzenegger revealed that he was debating with James Cameron on how to say the line 'I'll be back' and that he wanted to go with 'I will be back' because he felt it would be stronger.

He added that Cameron suggested shooting the line 10 times, asking him to say it in different ways and that they would choose one after. Schwarzenegger also mentioned that Cameron found his dialect to be the defining element in the punch that the dialog carried, not the choice of words.

"I think about how it was an accident. Jim Cameron and I were debating how to say the line because I was not comfortable with saying “I’ll.” I said, “I think it’s stronger to say, ‘I will be back.'"

The 75-year-old actor continued:

"So he says, 'Arnold, you think it sounds weird. It doesn’t. What makes it great is that you sound different than me or Charlie over there. That’s what makes it work. So just say it 10 times. Say it different ways. I’ll keep rolling the camera. Then we’ll choose one.'"

Arnold Schwarzenegger was initially skeptical of Terminator 2

Schwarzenegger, during the event organized by TASCHEN, disclosed that he was skeptical of Terminator 2 because James Cameron wanted him to play "a good Terminator." Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't on board with this idea, citing how he "was killing 68 people" in the first installment, and that he had to "kill 150."

He further recollected that Cameron called him "a sick guy" and made him "swear" that he "will not kill anybody." The film would go on to become a blockbuster, with Arnold Schwarzenegger calling James Cameron the "No.1 Director in the World," lauding his writing and direction.

Arnold by TASCHEN is available for sale on the publisher's website.

