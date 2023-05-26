FUBAR is the latest addition to Netflix's highly promising list of spy-adventure comedy series. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the series made its debut on Thursday, May 25, 2023, on the popular streaming platform. Nick Santora is the creator of the series, which depicts the story of a father and daughter who are both CIA operatives but are unaware of each other's profession. The series unfolds a set of thrilling adventures after the duo is assigned on a dangerous mission together.

As per the official description for the series FUBAR, released by Netflix:

"When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor."

Since the series' arrival on Netflix, the audience has been quite eager to learn how the brand-new spy thriller comedy series has turned out. Despite several over-the-top moments throughout the series' first season, FUBAR is quite entertaining. The lead actor Arnold Schwarzenegger gives a power-packed comedic performance in the series, making it worth the watch.

FUBAR on Netflix: Messy yet hilarious with an entertaining plotline let down by weak writing

The series' storyline has a lot of potential to become an electrifying spy-thriller comedy, however, its poor writing lets it down. The series centers around a father-daughter duo who becomes a team in a secret CIA mission, without having the slightest of ideas about each other's occupation.

Despite having several setbacks while on the quest to complete the mission, the two ended up developing a certain understanding of each other and respecting one another's decisions. Although the writing of the series has some arresting comic elements shown especially through Schwarzenegger's character, the writing is quite weak, making the series fail to stand out.

The writers of the series Nick Santora, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Cait Duffy, and a few others haven't done any justice to the thrilling plot of the series. This resulted in a dull and extremely mediocre screenplay with repetitive scenes.

The direction fails to stand out due to the series' over-the-top melodramatic sequences

The series, FUBAR, is unfortunately filled with quite a lot of over-the-top scenes, which makes the direction of the series not so appealing. The directors of the series, Phil Abraham, Steven A. Adelson, Holly Dale, and Stephen Surjik have tried to capture each scene from a comedic and entertaining point of view. However, it fails to showcase what it set out to do, as the scenes are written in a melodramatic manner.

Despite the mediocre direction, there are several sequences throughout FUBAR season 1 that are quite gripping to watch. There are other scenes that are perfectly directed and quite impactful.

One of these scenes is when Luke Brunner finds out that his daughter Emma is also a CIA operator and they are involved in the same deadly case. Another one is the one where Luke Brunner decides to sacrifice Boro in order to keep Emma safe. Yet another impactful scene is one where Boro crashes Tally's wedding ceremony.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shines brightly throughout the series as the actor deeply commits to the role

Arnold Schwarzenegger as a secret operator for the CIA and most importantly as a father named Luke Brunner, has done a commendable job of portraying the lead character. He has delved deep into all the right aspects of the role and has brought out all the different and hilariously woven character traits on screen.

Schwarzenegger is a comedic genius in the series as he taps into the character's fun side. His on-screen chemistry with Monica Barbaro, who plays his daughter and CIA operator Emma Brunner in the series, is also one of the biggest highlights of the series. The two characters are seen bickering throughout season 1 of the series while still sharing a loving father-daughter bond, which is quite captivating to witness.

Thus, in his series debut, Schwarzenegger most definitely stands out. Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner has also done an impressive job. Her character perfectly complements the comedic traits of Schwarzenegger. Barbaro as a fierce and passionate CIA agent is quite engaging.

Other actors in the cast list include

Gabriel Luna as Boro

Jay Baruchel as Carter

Fortune Feimster as Ruth

Fabiana Udenio as Tally

Milan Carter as Barry

Travis Van Winkle as Aldon

Aparna Brielle as Tina

Barbara Eve Harris as Dot

Andy Buckley as Donnie

They have also done a good job of playing their respective roles in the series' first season and making it an enjoyable watch.

