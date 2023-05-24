What role does Arnold Schwarzenegger play in Netflix’s FUBAR? Details explored

Netflix's FUBAR has gained widespread acclaim and anticipation for its unique blend of comedy, action, and drama, but one aspect that piqued the interest of viewers is the involvement of legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The original T-800 Terminator is finally back with his first-ever OTT appearance in this eight-episode television series. Schwarzenegger plays the star of the show, Luke Brunner, an about-to-retire CIA agent along with a promising cast and crew.

Monica Barbaro, from the fame of Top Gun: Maverick (2022), will be playing Luke's daughter Emma Brunner. The erstwhile bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-politician-turned-actor will play a spy who discovers that he is sharing his last mission with his daughter, who turns out to be a part of the Central Intelligence Agency as well.

According to Netflix's official synopsis of its original,

"Retirement can't come soon enough for this veteran CIA operative. Luke has seen almost everything during his career as a secret agent, but nothing can prepare him for his last undercover mission. Before he can enjoy his golden years, Luke is tasked with saving another fellow operative who just happens to be his own daughter."

From being the ultimate action hero on the big screen, he's now your on-screen CIA dad. Arnold Schwarzenegger's presence in FUBAR allows for comic moments and witty exchanges as the father-daughter duo make their way through challenges.

The show capitalizes on the actor's well-known persona, incorporating elements of his iconic roles and memorable catchphrases.

FUBAR premieres on Netflix on May 25, 2023, at 3 am EST.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

While it's been a month since the official teaser and trailer for FUBAR has been dropped, fans cannot control their excitement ever since the action hero's return to the OTT juggernaut has been announced. Milan Carter aka Barry accurately describes the 75-year-old in the trailer:

"You're the fastest 65-year old white guy on the planet."

Schwarzenegger was spotted biking with his co-star Tom Arnold in Toronto wearing FUBAR t-shirts back in 2022.

The former governor of California has said in an official statement:

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. FUBAR will kick your a** and make you laugh - and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It's been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they've been waiting for."

There have been reports that the series will be loosely based on the original blockbuster True Lies (1994), an action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold - a pair that is set to reunite in FUBAR, with Tom Arnold appearing in an undisclosed role. Schwarzenegger will be seen racing down city streets on motorcycles, chasing cars in a BMW sports car, and being part of intense shootouts in a warehouse.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger What a night. It was fantastic to celebrate FUBAR with the whole team. Add it your Netflix list, do it now! Watch it on Thursday. What a night. It was fantastic to celebrate FUBAR with the whole team. Add it your Netflix list, do it now! Watch it on Thursday. https://t.co/5WR8xIfko0

The cast includes Fortune Feimster (Ginny and Georgia - The Afterparty), Milan Carter (Warped!), Travis Van Winkle (You), Andy Buckley (The Office), Jay Baruchel (Goon), Barbara Eve Harris (The Wilds), Aparna Brielle (Boo, Bitch), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us), and Fabiana Udenio (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery). Out of all the names, Arnold Schwarzenegger has worked with Gabriel Luna in Terminator: Dark Fate (2019).

Catch Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke in FUBAR on Netflix on May 25, 2023 at 3 am EST.

