Arnold Schwarzenegger's FUBAR on Netflix: Teaser, release date, plot, and more details revealed

Arnold Schwarzenegger's new TV series, titled FUBAR, is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 25, 2023.

The show tells the story of a father and his daughter who've been lying to each other for years whilst not knowing the other is a CIA agent.

Schwarzenegger plays the lead role of Luke whilst Monica Barbaro plays his daughter, Emma, in the series. The show is reportedly the action hero's first major TV series wherein he plays the lead role. It is helmed by Nick Santora.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's FUBAR on Netflix: Teaser promises plenty of action

Netflix has dropped the official teaser for FUBAR and it features beloved action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger who displays his inherent charisma and raw charm, elevating the teaser to a whole new level.

The 23-second teaser opens with a shot of Schwarzenegger lighting a cigar, following which it briefly depicts several key moments set to unfold in the series.

Whilst the teaser does not reveal any spoilers, it promises a lot of action and drama and fans can look forward to their favorite action star once again rocking the screens with his impeccable screen presence.

Here's a short description of the show, according to Netflix's Tudum:

''Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative posing as a regular guy who discovers that his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) has also been undercover for years. When their assignments converge, it’s a high-stakes yet relatable father-daughter clash that complicates not just a dangerous global mission but also their already complicated family dynamic.''

Based on the show's short teaser and description, viewers can expect a thrilling action series that also incorporates elements of comedy to create a memorable experience for fans.

During an interview with Netflix's Tudum, series creator Nick Santora described the series as ''the most surreal project'' of his career. He said:

''I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films –– I’d hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen –– so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me.''

He further stated:

''The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking a**... that’s why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action!''

More details about FUBAR cast and crew

FUBAR stars Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role as Luke. Luke is a spy working for the CIA. He's never told the truth to his daughter, Emma, about his job, and his relationship with her forms the emotional core of the story.

Schwarzenegger looks terrific in the trailer, capturing his character's charisma and swagger effortlessly. Fans can expect the legendary action hero to deliver an unforgettable performance in his first major TV role.

Featuring alongside him is actress Monica Barbaro, who plays Emma, Luke's daughter, in the show. Barbaro's acting credits include Top Gun: Maverick, The Cathedral, and Splitting Up Together, to name a few.

Showrunner Nick Santora's credits include The Sopranos, Scorpion, The Fugitive, and many more.

Don't forget to catch FUBAR on Netflix on May 25, 2023.

