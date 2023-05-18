"It's not pleasurable" - Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up on ageing and retirement

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a former professional bodybuilder and an immensely popular movie star, recently spoke about the changes in his physique due to ageing.

The Terminator actor first gained fandom through bodybuilding. He won the Mr. Olympia title, which is considered the most important trophy in the sport, a record seven times. Throughout the years, he has tried his hand in acting and politics and has achieved widespread success in both.

In a his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Arnold Schwarzenegger elaborated on the changes occuring in his physique due to ageing. When he was asked what he likes about his 75-year-old body, Arnold replied with "nothing."

"My whole life I look at the mirror and see the best-built man, and all of a sudden I see a bunch of crap. It's terrible! You get these wrinkles under your eyes. You get wrinkles under your pecs. You see the f*cking poodle! Budle. It’s Austrian for your stomach sticking out. Where the f*ck did that come from? It’s not pleasurable. But you cope with it."

Arnold Schwarzenegger has no plans to retire anytime soon

During his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he plans to live forever. He said,

"I still work out every day, I ride my bike every day, and I make movies, show business is another part of my life. I add in my life, I never subtract. I don't need money. I get money because you have to have a certain value and the agents negotiate."

He added:

"But I have a great time doing it. I love everything that I do. There's no retiring. I'm still on this side of the grass, so I'm happy. My plan is to live forever — and so far, so good!"

When Arnold Schwarzenegger was asked whether he has invested in life-extending efforts that go beyond the usual, the former bodybuilder said,

"No. I never had cosmetic surgery. I never tried any gimmicks. Years ago, I (went to) UCLA, where they have world-renowned experts on aging. I asked if anything has been created, or that is about to be available, that reverses aging. Absolutely nothing, end of story."

The only thing you can do is the old-fashioned stuff. I could wipe out earlier because I smoke cigars, but then it gets counter-balanced by me eating well and then exercising."

Arnold Schwarzenegger provides an update regarding the movie 'Triplets'

Triplets was an in-development sequel to the movie Twins, which was released in 1988. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dany DeVito were in the leading roles. A sequel for this movie was planned, but the future of the film became unclear when director Ivan Reitman passed away.

While discussing the film with The Hollywood Reporter, Arnold said,

"Jason Reitman f*cked it up! Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died. His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing.

"When his father passed away, Jason says, 'I never liked the idea' and put a hold on it. I'm developing another movie with Danny; he’s so much fun to work with and so talented."

Arnold and Danny DeVito have maintained a great friendship throughout the years. Fans who would have been eager to watch the duo on screen again must be a little disappointed by the latest news regarding Triplets.

