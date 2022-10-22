Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the best bodybuilders in history. The seven-time Mr Olympia is famous for his gigantic physique. While the bodybuilder may look intimidating to some, he has a funny side as well, which comes out while he is with his friends. One such friend is actor Danny DeVito.

DeVito and Schwarzenegger co-starred as long-lost non-identical twin brother in the 1988 comedy flick, Twins. According to reports, the duo would often hang out in-between takes, enjoying a cigar together every now and then.

Interestingly, DeVito once decided to pull a prank and sneak some marijuana into Schwarzenegger's stogie. The prank led to the Conan the Barbarian actor forgetting his lines for the scene that afternoon.

Director and producer Ivan Reitman with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito

Recalling the incident in a 2021 edition of his monthly newsletter, Schwarzenegger said that Ivan Reitman, the director of the film, was a good sport about the whole thing. According to the actor, the crew filmed the rest of the scene with close-ups of DeVito, so that Schwarzenegger could read out his lines from the script.

He wrote:

"We were lucky this was on Ivan’s movie… because if this ever happened on a Jim Cameron film, we would have been in real trouble."

Schwarzenegger eventually did find a way to pull off a friendly payback on DeVito for his prank, albeit three decades later.

How Danny DeVito's "nose of a bloodhound" saved him from Arnold Schwarzenegger's friendly payback

In the newsletter where he spoke about the prank, Arnold Schwarzenegger also shared a video from 2021, which showed him returning the favor to DeVito during the filming for Twins' sequel, Triplets.

This time, Schwarzenegger decided to gift DeVito a marijuana cigar. However, the prank wasn’t as effective, since DeVito got a whiff of the marijuana when he smelled the cigar. Recalling the incident in his newsletter, Schwarzenegger wrote how his co-star almost immediately figured out the what was happening:

"But unfortunately, he still has the nose of a bloodhound, and sniffed out the special ingredient right away.”

Despite the failure, the duo shared a laugh-worthy moment together decades after a good prank.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the story once again during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in April 2021.

In the interview, he also detailed how he and comedian Tommy Chong became gym buddies in the early '70s and would often smoke weed between workouts. However, the actor, who later went on to become the governor of California, said that he ditched marijuana as he got “serious” about his career.

Arnold Schwarzenegger hangs with Sylvester Stallone for Halloween

Danny DeVito isn’t Arnold Schwarzenegger’s only friend in Hollywood. The actor recently shared a picture of him hanging out with Sylvester Stallone, with whom he has maintained a healthy relationship spanning decades.

Earlier this week, Stallone was at Schwarzenegger’s office, where the duo carved pumpkin heads ahead of Halloween. The Expendables castmates later shared the image on their social media handles, much to the delight of their fans.

