Arnold Schwarzenegger—a name that we all know. Unquestionably a bodybuilding legend, Schwarzenegger has been an inspiration to millions of people, especially those who want to build a career in the bodybuilding business.

With his persistence and dedication, he won the title of Mr. Olympia seven times during his bodybuilding career while also being one of the youngest recipients of the title.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also went on to become one of the most successful actors and directors in Hollywood and later a politician and philanthropist.

So, what is the secret that helped this bodybuilding legend earn this immense respect and popularity in the bodybuilding business?

Arnold Schwarzenegger Bodybuilding Strategy

“I’m addicted to training, and I have to start my day in the gym.” – Arnold Schwarzenegger on the importance of working out

Arnold Schwarzenegger considers that finding your vision will help you get all the energy that is required. He states that doing the things that he loves has essentially given him the energy to effectively work to fulfil his vision. This is one of the best strategies that helped Arnold succeed in his career first as a bodybuilder and then as an actor.

Arnold Schwarzenegger always enjoyed working out while training for the bodybuilding competitions and had fun in the process. Rather than treating his workouts as a burden, he enjoyed doing them as part of his training. This filled him with the zeal and enthusiasm to always give his best and work hardest while at the gym. This enabled him to reap the maximum benefits from the training as opposed to his competitors.

This is a strategy that he has even followed through until today. Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoys training in the gym and always starts his day with a proper workout. This has also helped him in building a structured daily routine with consistent habits. The consistency in these habits has made Arnold never skip the gym. In fact, it's automatic as soon as he gets up in the morning.

Besides going to the gym and training with other people who are better, it has always been kind of an inspiration for Schwarzenegger. The proper environment has certainly pushed the bodybuilder to train better and boost his pace.

We can also say that Schwarzenegger worked extremely hard in terms of his workout routine, diet, and mental approach. He has changed several training partners in his bodybuilding career due to their inability to keep up. Even today, his training routine is considered at the borderline of overtraining, which can lead to overstraining of muscles and injuries. Some professional sportsmen and athletes who tried and failed to keep up with Arnold’s work out ended up getting hurt.

Arnold Schwarzenegger advises young people that bodybuilding should be taken just like any other sport where you need to completely dedicate yourself through a combined mental and physical approach. Proper calorie intake and balanced diet are just as important as working out in the gym. They help in boosting the energy and metabolism of the body. A proper diet routine is also the basis for muscle gain, which is quite crucial in the bodybuilding business.

Arnold further added that keeping a fresh mind in the gym helped in rejuvenating both the mind and body along with placing a proper emphasis on training. This is why it is essential to focus on the mental approach along with the workout and diet routine.

Bottom Line

We can see that Arnold Schwarzenegger has worked extremely hard to earn the respect and love that he has in the bodybuilding business. His approach and strategy are still relevant for youngsters who look up to him.

Known as a bodybuilding legend, Schwarzenegger has certainly earned his adulation. Even in his seventies, Arnold is as passionate about bodybuilding and fitness as he was as a young man.

