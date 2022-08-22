6 Best Calorie-Burning Exercises for Women

There has been debate about the ultimate calorie-burning exercise women can include in their workout routine, be it cardio or strength training exercise. While it's true that cardio exercises help in burning a lot of calories, weight lifting workouts help improve temporary metabolism, which burns calories even after the workout session is over.

However, there are various factors that impact calorie-burning in the human body, ranging from a balanced diet to a proper exercise routine. That's why we have curated a list of the best calorie-burning exercises women can include in their workout for effective weight management and to reduce fat.

Calorie-Burning Exercises for Women

Here's a look at six such workouts:

1) Sprinting

Sprinting is one of the most dynamic calorie-burning exercises women can include in their workout.

It can be considered a high-intensity workout that requires a high power output from the body by specifically targeting the hamstring and glutes. The HIIT movement of the sprints also help in building cardiovascular endurance in the body and promoting fat burn.

However, sprinting is a high-impact workout that affects the joints and ankles. So it's important to start sprinting with proper form and warm-up routine. You can also complete a sprinting workout with a stretching routine to avoid injury and overstraining the muscles.

2) Butt Kick

Butt kicks are one of the most efficient calorie-burning exercises to torch fat from the body. This exercise also helps tone the lower body by specifically targeting the butt, legs, core, and lower back.

Butt kicks are one of the most incredibly versatile exercises, as they don't require any equipment and can be done anywhere. Furthermore, butt kicks help in enhancing body posture. You can also add weight to butt kicks after building a certain amount of strength and balance, for an added challenge.

3) Jumping Rope

Jumping rope or skipping is a great exercise for burning calories and torching fat from the body. It also helps enhance the cardiorespiratory fitness by elevating the heart rate and boosting blood circulation. This exercise can help build better coordination and strength in the lower body too.

Jumping rope is also known to build bone density, especially when it ages, thereby helping guard against bone diseases, like osteoporosis.

4) Kickboxing

Kickboxing has been a popular calorie-burning exercise, especially among celebrities and models. It's a great core and upper body exercise for women, as it has minimal impact on the joints. It is also good for toning and strengthening the upper body while reducing fat.

Kickboxing is among the good cardio exercises that help build strength, coordination, and agility. The movement also helps in relieving pent-up stress and frustration.

5) Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are one of the most incredibly efficient calorie-burning exercises. They effectively work on several muscle groups in the body, including the core, legs, hips, and arms.

The movement in jumping jacks help build overall strength and mobility. Additionally, jumping jacks are good for cardiorespiratory fitness by elevating the heart rate and burning a lot of calories.

6) Stair Master

Stair master workouts effectively work on the entire body by specifically targeting the leg muscles. The movement in the exercise also helps strengthen the muscles, as you have to work against gravity.

The stair master is also a good workout for fat loss and boosting anaerobic fitness. Additionally, this exercise can enhance cardiorespiratory fitness by lowering cholesterol level and elevating the heart rate.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned calorie-burning exercises are some of the best and most effective workouts women can include in their workout routine for torching weight and managing their weight.

These calorie-burning workouts provide numerous benefits, like building muscle strength, toning the body, boosting cardiovascular fitness, boosting endurance, and more. These exercises can also be effectively done by beginners, as weights are not used.

