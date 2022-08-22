6 Low-Intensity Yoga Exercises for Your Core

Yoga exercises not only promote relaxation and flexibility of the body but also effectively engage several muscles throughout the body for enhanced health and fitness. This is also true for your core muscles. There are several low-intensity yoga exercises that you can include in your daily routine to work on your core region.

A benefit of doing low-intensity yoga exercises is that they will not put high stress on your joints and back, which often increases the likelihood of injury and straining of the muscles.

We have curated a list of the six best low-intensity yoga exercises that you can include in your daily routine to improve the core region. These yoga exercises will help in strengthening and toning your core along with reducing the fat percentage from the body.

Low-Intensity Yoga Exercises for Core

1) Full Boat Pose or Paripurna Navasana

A full boat pose is one of the best low-intensity yoga exercises that will target your core region effectively alongside providing an array of benefits. This pose will help in strengthening and toning your core muscles by specifically targeting the deep abdominal muscles which are often neglected. A full boat pose will also help in strengthening your back as well as leg muscles.

The movement of this yoga exercise will also enhance the overall balance of the body along with stimulating the digestive process of your body. Additionally, the boat pose will aid in stress relief by working on tight muscles.

2) Dolphin Plank Pose or Makara Adho Mukha Svanasana

Dolphin plank pose is also one of the greatest strength-building and low-impact yoga exercises that will effectively work on your core muscles along with targeting your shoulders and legs. It will help in strengthening your abdomen, arms, legs, lower back, and chest along with building muscle endurance in the body. Regularly performing the dolphin plank pose will also help in reducing the flabby parts of the stomach and trimming the waistline.

This low-impact core strengthening exercise will also help in enhancing the overall well-being of the body by regulating the nervous system and providing calming effects on the mind. It can lead to therapeutic benefits by reducing depressive episodes and anxiety attacks.

3) Wheel Pose or Chakrasana

Wheel poses involve the movement of the backbend, which is known to stimulate the adrenal glands along with the opening of your chest and heart. These poses also help in enhancing the posture by counteracting slouching and enhancing the flexibility of the body.

Wheel pose also significantly improves the spinal flexibility of the body along with reducing the chances of lower back injuries. Regularly practicing this yoga exercise is good for increasing the overall strength of the body as well as maximizing toning, especially of the core muscles.

4) Revolving Side Angle Pose or Parivrtta Parsvakonasana

Revolving side-angle poses tend to be highly beneficial for people who want to lose weight with low-impact exercise. The twisting movement of this yoga exercise will help in stretching your arms, shoulders, core, and legs along with enhancing the cardiorespiratory fitness of the body.

This yoga exercise is highly beneficial for both the mental and physical well-being of the body. Revolving side poses will effectively strengthen your lower body by targeting the thighs, knees, and ankles along with boosting the overall circulation of the body.

5) Twisted Chair Pose or Parivrtta Utkatasana

Twisted chair pose is also amongst the low-intensity yoga exercises that help in working on the core muscles specifically targeting obliques, abdominal muscles, and glutes. It will help in building greater focus and balance of the body along with working on the range of motion. Furthermore, a twisted chair pose will maximize the toning of your core region and upper body if done correctly.

6) Side Plank Pose

The side plank pose will work to a huge extent on your core by particularly targeting the side core muscles. This yoga exercise will build strength in your legs, hands, and wrists along with enhancing the overall balance of the body. Thus, the side plank pose is also one of the low-impact yoga exercises that can be added to your lifestyle to work on your core.

Bottom Line

Yoga exercises tend to be so diverse, with different styles and poses, that they are often suitable for every fitness goal that you set for yourself. The aforementioned yoga poses will help in effectively working on the core muscles, which will also allow for a trimmed waistline and reduced fat from the core region.

In fact, these poses also provide numerous other advantages such as having a toned body, improved mental health, strong muscles, and more. Thus, these yoga exercises will help in overall strengthening and enhancing the fitness level of the body.

After building better balance and strength with these yoga poses, you can move towards advanced yoga poses for a better challenge. Considering the benefits of these low-intensity yoga poses, you should definitely include them in your workout routine.

