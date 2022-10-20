“Carving Pumpkin Heads… with Survival Knives” - Arnold Schwarzenegger hangs with Sylvester Stallone for Halloween

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are great friends. Two of the biggest actors from the 1980s, Schwarzenegger and Stallone have always maintained a healthy relationship. The duo have now once again showcased their love for one another by hanging out together ahead of Halloween.

Both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Stallone are bodybuilders. While Schwarzenegger built his way up to become one of the greatest bodybuilders in history, Stallone simply bulked up due to his passion for it. The two actors often left fans in awe as they kept their macho personas aside and were a couple of great friends.

Arnold and Sylvester (Image via Getty)

On Tuesday, the Rocky star joined his Expendables cast mate at his office and carved pumpkin heads together. The two actors, who contested each other for a decade for spots in action-packed films, showcased their comradery and shared a picture on social media. Wearing a wide smile while posing with Schwarzenegger, Stallone noted that he spent time his “great friend.”

Taking to Instagram, Sylvester Stallone wrote:

“Myself and my great friend Arnold, @schwarzenegger spending time at his amazing office Carving Pumpkin Heads for Halloween with Survival Knives !!! . That’s what real ACTION guys do with their free time! Lol…”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone's friendship

Having co-starred in a number of The Expendables movies together, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone seem to have cemented their friendship over the years. The duo, famous for their action-packed characters, have even revealed their funny sides while together on different occasions. This includes the times when the two bodybuilder friends danced together for the press cameras at Cannes.

This Is Not Porn @Thisisnotporn Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone likes to dance when they are in Cannes. http://t.co/zJbcQdOWcw Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone likes to dance when they are in Cannes. http://t.co/zJbcQdOWcw

Now, they have once again caught up in some quality time making Halloween decorations. It comes only a week after Stallone shared a picture of the duo hanging out together at a charity event. The two old friends were seen at Schwarzenegger's ‘After School All-Stars’ event wearing cowboy hats and smoking cigars.

Sharing the picture online, Stallone wrote:

"Congratulations to my great friend @schwarzenegger who had an incredibly successful charity event to benefit the children THE AFTER SCHOOL ALLSTARS … Still looking strong as a Bull!"

It is noteworthy that the duo have worked together on multiple projects in the past. Apart from The Expendables franchise, Schwarzenegger has also joined the Rocky actor in the 2013 film, Escape Plan. Interestingly, Stallone will be reprising his role as Stakar Ogord in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3, where he will share the screen with Schwarzenegger’s son-in-law Chris Pratt.

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger's

upcoming projects

Sylvester Stallone was last seen in Samaritan, which was released on Prime Video back in August. As the Rocky star reprises his role as Barney Ross in Expendables 4, scheduled for release in September 2023, Arnold Schwarzenegger also has a few projects lined up.

The Terminator actor, who went on to serve as the governor of California, will soon take on the role of US President in David Sandberg’s martial arts comedy, Kung Fury 2. While rumors of Schwarzenegger planning to take up the Presidential post in real life remain, he is also gearing up for his first TV lead role in Netflix’s action series Fubar. Fans will be excited to note that he will also reprise the iconic role of Conan the Barbarian one last time.

