Netflix's FUBAR cast list and characters explored

FUBAR, Netflix's highly anticipated action comedy starring the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The show tells the story of a father and his daughter who are both secret CIA operatives: a fact neither of them has revealed to each other.

The official description of the series, according to Netflix's YouTube channel, reads:

''When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.''

FUBAR stars Schwarzenegger in the lead role, along with numerous others essaying significant supporting roles. The show is helmed by noted writer and producer Nick Santora.

Netflix's FUBAR cast list: Arnold Schwarzenegger and others to star in new action comedy film

1) Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

The great Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in the lead role as Luke Brunner in Netflix's FUBAR. He's a veteran spy who continues to work secretly, unbeknownst to his daughter. What makes things complicated is the fact that his daughter is also a secret CIA agent.

Luke's relationship with his daughter forms the emotional core of the series. Schwarzenegger looks brilliant in the trailer, perfectly portraying his character's charm, charisma, and quirkiness with stunning ease. His other memorable acting credits include The Terminator, Total Recall, Predator, and many more.

2) Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner

Monica Barbaro stars as Emma Brunner in the new Netflix action comedy movie. She is Luke's daughter and works as a spy herself. The revelation that both are spies complicates the father-daughter relationship. Barbaro looks brilliant in the trailer, capturing her character's raw charisma and determination with stunning ease.

Monica Barbaro has previously appeared in Top Gun: Maverick, The Good Cop, and The Cathedral, to name a few.

3) Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner

Noted Italian-Argentine star Fabiana Udenio plays the role of Tally Brunner in FUBAR. She is Luke's ex-husband, and the couple have been divorced for a while. However, Luke is still in love with her, which complicates their equation.

Udenio has starred in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, In the Army Now, The Wedding Planner, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars various others in crucial supporting/minor roles:

Gabriel Luna as Boro

Jay Baruchel as Carter

Andy Buckley as Donnie

Aparna Brielle as Tina

Travis Van Winkle as Aldon

The trailer for FUBAR offers a sneak peek into protagonist Luke's relationship with his daughter whilst also focusing on their jobs as secret CIA operatives. They have not told each other about their work for years, and when they learn the truth, their lives are changed forever. Fans can expect a fascinating comedy-drama that focuses on themes like espionage, family, and many more.

Viewers can stream FUBAR on Netflix on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

