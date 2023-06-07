Netflix's new docuseries titled Arnold has been released, and fans have showered it with an ample amount of love. The show saw the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger speaking candidly about his tremulous life and struggles. Even though the Austrian Oak has seen years on the pinnacle of success, there have been moments in his life when he was lost and confused.

Arnold was born in Austria but moved to the USA in the late '60s. He first conquered the world of bodybuilding and then took his skills to Hollywood, becoming a star in showbiz. Some of his most popular films are Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Commando, The Running Man, Predator, and so on. He even had a successful career in politics as he served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Arnold on Netflix: 3 crazy revelations by The Austrian Oak himself

1) He had an affair with his former housekeeper and ever fathered her son

While being married to Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger had an affair with his housekeeper Mildred Baena. They even have a son named Joseph Baena, who was born in 1997. He is currently 25 years old.

Schwarzenegger revealed this to his wife during a couples counseling session. He recalled how devastated Maria was when she got to know about it. He believed that this was a massive failure in his personal life.

He said,

"The counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph.' I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth. She was crushed."

He further stated,

"I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f*ck up."

2) He addressed the groping allegations made against him in 2003

In 2003, multiple women accused Arnold of groping them without consent. The incidents occurred when he was in the prime of his career.

In the docuseries, he confessed that he indeed did what he was accused of. He admitted that what he did was wrong.

"My reaction in the beginning, I was kind of… defensive. Today, I can look at it and kind of say, it doesn't really matter what time it is. If it's the Muscle Beach days of 40 years ago, or today, that this was wrong. It was bullsh--. Forget all the excuses; it was wrong."

3. He admitted to abusing steroids during his bodybuilding days

Steroids are mandatory in the bid stage of bodybuilding. Even though every bodybuilder has taken it, most never admit the truth. Arnold revealed how he had injected them under a doctor's supervision.

He said,

"I was never a fanatic about diet. We would experiment with steroids... I had doctor's supervision. You stayed with a very strict rule of doing it four months a year before a competition and then lay off."

He further said,

"Everybody in the bodybuilding field who is up there on the top is taking steroids. Maybe five percent of my progress is from the steroids."

He began weightlifting when he was 15. He became Mr. Universe at 20 and went on to become Mr. Olympia a whopping seven times. Fans often regard him as the greatest bodybuilder of all time.

Arnold is streaming on Netflix worldwide.

