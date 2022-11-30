"The least surprising reveal of all time": Liver King steroids email controversy explained amid MPMD expose

Fitness enthusiasts were left appalled after the Liver King was exposed for taking steroids, despite the latter denying the claims in the past. The viral sensation was reportedly consuming $12,000 worth of pharmaceutical HGH per month to achieve his sculpted physique. Although many netizens were stunned by the revelation, few expressed no surprise.
YouTuber Derek from his channel More Plates More Dates (MPMD), took to his official channel to upload a video titled- The Liver King Lie. At the time of writing this article, the hour-long video had amassed 1.2 million views in 24 hours.
In the video, the content creator claimed to have found significant evidence proving that the Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson, is not as natural as he says he is.
More Plates More Dates exposes Liver King for taking steroids to attain built physique
In the video, the YouTuber shared email exchanges between Johnson and a body building coach. In the same, the jacked social media sensation admitted to taking $12,000 worth of pharmaceutical HGH per month that included three injections per day. A few of the substances he consumed included IGF, CJC, Decca, Omnitrope, Winstrol and Test Cyp.
In the video, Derek also revealed that Johnson reached out to him in May 2021 in an attempt to sell consolations for coaching. The latter said that he was experimenting with different peptides. In June of the same year, the YouTuber received an email from Johnson's alleged associate asking him for advice on an HGH prescription that Johnson was taking.
Meanwhile, Johnson took to social media to promote his holistic method of consuming raw meat the way our ancestors did in the past. He also pushed products and supplements to his followers under the guise of his natural lifestyle, claiming that they helped him build his impressive muscular frame.
Netizens react to Liver King consuming steroids
While several followers were surprised by the influencer consuming steroids, many critics showed no adverse reaction. Many claimed that they expected so from the beginning of his career. An array of netizens slammed his nine ancestral ways of life that he lives by and expressed disbelief at the Liver King gaining popularity online. A few tweets read:
Joe Rogan sceptical over Liver King’s natural lifestyle
In the past, the podcast host expressed that he believes that Johnson’s lifestyle was a “gimmick.” Speaking about Johnson, Joe Rogan said on a podcast:
“No, that’s a gimmick, that guy. He’s got an a*s filled with steroids is what he got. That’s not a natural body. That guy is shooting all kinds of s&&t into his system to achieve that kind of physique. I don’t even know if there’s a benefit in eating raw meat. From what I’ve understood, talking to experts, there’s actually a lot gained from cooking because the protein becomes more bioavailable.”
Johnson has always claimed to eat a pound of raw liver each day. Speaking about steroids, he has said in the past that he does not “touch the stuff.”