"The least surprising reveal of all time": Liver King steroids email controversy explained amid MPMD expose

Fitness enthusiasts were left appalled after the Liver King was exposed for taking steroids, despite the latter denying the claims in the past. The viral sensation was reportedly consuming $12,000 worth of pharmaceutical HGH per month to achieve his sculpted physique. Although many netizens were stunned by the revelation, few expressed no surprise.

YouTuber Derek from his channel More Plates More Dates (MPMD), took to his official channel to upload a video titled- The Liver King Lie. At the time of writing this article, the hour-long video had amassed 1.2 million views in 24 hours.

In the video, the content creator claimed to have found significant evidence proving that the Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson, is not as natural as he says he is.

More Plates More Dates exposes Liver King for taking steroids to attain built physique

In the video, the YouTuber shared email exchanges between Johnson and a body building coach. In the same, the jacked social media sensation admitted to taking $12,000 worth of pharmaceutical HGH per month that included three injections per day. A few of the substances he consumed included IGF, CJC, Decca, Omnitrope, Winstrol and Test Cyp.

Kevin Bass @kevinnbass Liver King performance enhancing drug regimen just leaked.



Tens of thousands of dollars worth of pharmaceuticals per year.



Imagine people thought this guy was natural.



Unbelievable. Liver King performance enhancing drug regimen just leaked.Tens of thousands of dollars worth of pharmaceuticals per year.Imagine people thought this guy was natural.Unbelievable. https://t.co/Sd1VsyxiVH

In the video, Derek also revealed that Johnson reached out to him in May 2021 in an attempt to sell consolations for coaching. The latter said that he was experimenting with different peptides. In June of the same year, the YouTuber received an email from Johnson's alleged associate asking him for advice on an HGH prescription that Johnson was taking.

Meanwhile, Johnson took to social media to promote his holistic method of consuming raw meat the way our ancestors did in the past. He also pushed products and supplements to his followers under the guise of his natural lifestyle, claiming that they helped him build his impressive muscular frame.

Netizens react to Liver King consuming steroids

While several followers were surprised by the influencer consuming steroids, many critics showed no adverse reaction. Many claimed that they expected so from the beginning of his career. An array of netizens slammed his nine ancestral ways of life that he lives by and expressed disbelief at the Liver King gaining popularity online. A few tweets read:

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 Not one athlete is shocked that the liver king is on steroids Not one athlete is shocked that the liver king is on steroids

Pat @Goofball10x who would’ve thought that a narcissist whose livelihood depends on looking good would ever take steroids Feeling hurt and betrayed that liver king was lying to uswho would’ve thought that a narcissist whose livelihood depends on looking good would ever take steroids Feeling hurt and betrayed that liver king was lying to us😢 who would’ve thought that a narcissist whose livelihood depends on looking good would ever take steroids https://t.co/G6PUSgw2jF

Billy @Billyhottakes Just found out Liverking may have done steroids. Utterly Shocking could have never predicted this. Just found out Liverking may have done steroids. Utterly Shocking could have never predicted this.

Dustin Brewer @dstnbrwr “I knew Liver King wasn’t all natural, I tried to tell AD like five years ago.” “I knew Liver King wasn’t all natural, I tried to tell AD like five years ago.” https://t.co/z6ix9v8QBT

socks in crocks @jammyrft



1) people actually believed he was natty?



2) Liver King is only 5’7” @barstoolsports This isn’t shocking. There’s only 2 shocking storylines here.1) people actually believed he was natty?2) Liver King is only 5’7” @barstoolsports This isn’t shocking. There’s only 2 shocking storylines here. 1) people actually believed he was natty? 2) Liver King is only 5’7”

Braden @Bradenjbrady If you ever thought that a man called the Liver King who looked like this and could barely breathe after a short jog was not on a large amount of PEDs you are an idiot and should not be allowed to vote. If you ever thought that a man called the Liver King who looked like this and could barely breathe after a short jog was not on a large amount of PEDs you are an idiot and should not be allowed to vote. https://t.co/uomsD3PhIs

Ducky @onlyyeading I can't believe people thought liver king wasn't roided out I can't believe people thought liver king wasn't roided out

Ben Davis @BenTheBaneDavis Hoping we get one of these from Liver King Hoping we get one of these from Liver King https://t.co/XZaH6PuWNV

cotydankh @CotyJitsu Wait a second… There’s actually people out there who thought the Liver King was all natural? Wait a second… There’s actually people out there who thought the Liver King was all natural?

literally disraeli 🇬🇷🇺🇦🇦🇲 @_hpar Liver king isn’t natural? Wow. I didn’t know that. You are telling me now for the first time. Liver king isn’t natural? Wow. I didn’t know that. You are telling me now for the first time. https://t.co/ithArDRNXM

Joe Rogan sceptical over Liver King’s natural lifestyle

In the past, the podcast host expressed that he believes that Johnson’s lifestyle was a “gimmick.” Speaking about Johnson, Joe Rogan said on a podcast:

“No, that’s a gimmick, that guy. He’s got an a*s filled with steroids is what he got. That’s not a natural body. That guy is shooting all kinds of s&&t into his system to achieve that kind of physique. I don’t even know if there’s a benefit in eating raw meat. From what I’ve understood, talking to experts, there’s actually a lot gained from cooking because the protein becomes more bioavailable.”

Johnson has always claimed to eat a pound of raw liver each day. Speaking about steroids, he has said in the past that he does not “touch the stuff.”

