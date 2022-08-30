"Do you know how rare it is to have a physique like that and not be on steroids" - When Joe Rogan argued that Liver King was on steroids

During episode #1842 of The Joe Rogan Experience, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan told American neuroscientist Andrew Huberman that Liver King was definitely on steroids. Brian Johnson, a.k.a Liver King, is an influencer who is famous for his raw organ diets.

Speaking to Huberman on the podcast, Rogan stated that even though Liver King was following a healthy diet, his impeccable physique is most definitely a result of steroids:

"The Liver King thing drives me nuts because that guy is on steroids. Just shut the f**k up. I know he is eating really healthy. It's clear he is eating all these animal foods and you know he is eating organ meat which is very rich in nutrients, all that's true... Well, look at him. Do you know how rare it is to have a physique like that and not be on steroids?... I don't care how much you lift weights, that is a freak physique."

Watch Joe Rogan talk about Liver King's steroid use below:

Liver King boasts a 1.6 million subscriber base on Instagram. He credits his insane physique as a result of him following the ancestral lifestyle. Brian Johnson's ancestral lifestyle includes nine tenets namely eating, sleeping, moving, shielding, connecting, cold, sun, fighting and bonding.

Liver King responds to Joe Rogan's steroid use claims

In a recent interview on Mark Bell's Power Project, Liver King addressed Joe Rogan's claim that he was on steroids. The 44-year-old stated that he has never used steroids and would like an opportunity to set the record straight with the JRE host:

"I think him saying that [Liver Kings use steroids] is dangerous. You know, I want to set the record straight. I would love the opportunity to talk to him face to face. To really get deep into to the nine ancestral tenets... I don't touch this stuff [steroids], I've never done this stuff, I'm not going to do this stuff."

Watch Liver King brush off Rogan's steroid criticisms below:

Brian Johnson added that the secret to his physique was not steroids, but 35 years of hard work. Furthermore, the 44-year-old clarified that he has been training since he was barely 10 years old. According to Johnson, he rarely takes days off from training and usually gets in around 10-14 workouts a week.

