Who is Liver King? Influencer goes viral for doing reps at Buckingham Palace as country mourns Queen’s passing

Brian Johnson, better known as the 'Liver King', has gone viral on social media for showing up among the thousands of spectators and mourners at Buckingham Palace. In a few clips found online, especially on TikTok, Liver King can be seen doing reps on the fly with two small handheld weighted dumbbells.

He can also be heard shouting:

“I’m here. The Liver King.”

Samuel Parry @WelshSocialism It's what she would have wanted

The influencer posted a video of himself outside Buckingham Palace and captioned it as:

"Too many UK Primals have not left the comfort of the cave... complaining about the cold... and not expressing their highest and most dominant form. As the CEO of the Ancestral lifestyle... it's my goddam responsibility to change that."

Details about Liver King explored as netizens are not happy with his Buckingham Palace stunt

As Liver King reached the Buckingham Palace gate without a shirt, but with a pair of dumbells, he seemed to have infuriated a number of social media users who felt it was unethical and unsympathetic of the influencer to go between mourners in such a manner.

One Twitter user tweeted by saying:

“This makes me deeply uncomfortable tbh. Intruding on grieving/mourning to get attention either in real life or on social media. Deeply weird behaviour and a total lack of consideration for people around them. Just weird as hell.”

Matthew Harrison @mattharrisonnn @WelshSocialism This makes me deeply uncomfortable tbh. Intruding on grieving/mourning to get attention either in real life or on social media. Deeply weird behaviour and total lack of consideration for people around them. Just weird as hell.

At the same time, others emphasized on the fact how the guards must not have been amused by the stunt pulled on by the influencer.

Neurotypicant @Neurotypicant @WelshSocialism The Kings guards would not be liking this stunt. They are gravely serious about disrespect to the Royals. Just as well the gates are locked for that guys safety.

Cologniano_D @Cologniano @WelshSocialism People are sick these days. Get a job, do some soul searching. As each day progresses the big picture emerges. The world is sick….

Liver King gained popularity over the last few years, by eating eats raw organs, as well as advocating and urging others to eat them.

Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson, is a bodybuilder who often creates videos of himself in ice baths and dragging huge weights using only his teeth. Residing in Austin, Texas, the bodybuilder promotes a minimalistic lifestyle, as he has beds made of wooden pallets. He also claims that he doesn’t allow any mobile phones inside his bedroom.

He came into the limelight for the first time when he took the raw meat-eating craze to the next level by converting it into an online fad. Having made several appearances on various podcasts along with some popular influencers, he also owns a line of supplements that are based on the Nine Ancestral Tenants that shape and guide his life.

Being an American social media influencer, bodybuilder and supplement owner, Liver King has a net worth of about $1 million as of 2022. Apart from this, he also mints money from various brand deals and sponsorships through which he makes big bucks. Having millions of social media followers, he often shares his high diet through daily videos of his means.

Through his videos, he also talks about how he maintains his physique by following a natural diet where he consumes a pound of raw beef liver, protein shakes and egg yolks along with bone marrow every day.

On the personal front, the influencer is married to Barbara Johnson, who is also known as the 'Liver Queen'. Being a dental specialist, she too actively follows her husband’s ancestral lifestyle.

The couple shares two sons, who are referred to as the 'Savage Liver Boys'.

