What happened to Ruger? Nigerian singer storms off stage after being groped by lady fan during performance

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer Ruger recently grabbed headlines after storming off the stage mid-performance. In the midst of his set, the artist was s*xually assaulted by a female fan who shocked all those in attendance by grabbing his privates.

The artist looked angered by what happened and was glaring at the fan for some time before continuing his performance.

Everest @novieverest Watched the sexual assault video of Ruger and I feel traumatized too. It's so scary, the man was just performing his craft and someone took away his joy and peace.



Imagine other men that go through worse daily but can't say because the world would mock them.



Loveday Ojinuka𓃵 @LovedayOjinuka So this is the lady that sexually assaulted Ruger.



Twitter FBI do your thing.

Details of what happened with Ruger

The singer performed his song, Dior. He then got closer to the edge of the stage, where a female fan tried to harass him.

The lady grabbed his privates inappropriately, which forced him to struggle with the rest of his performance. He immediately yanked her hand off, held on to it with a strong show of disapproval on his face, and left the stage.

The incident was also recorded on video. Meanwhile, in another video, the lady continued as if nothing had happened and did not showcase any regret for her actions.

Following the incident, fans were also enraged as they expressed their reactions on social media criticizing the action.

Ruger surprises Tony Elumelu on his birthday

The artist recently gained attention after giving a surprise performance to Tony Elumelu on his birthday.

Elumelu walked into a gathering of staff waiting for his arrival at the reception and was left surprised by the emergence of Ruger, who began singing for him.

The entrepreneur was more taken aback by the choice of song as he revealed to him that he had recently listened to it. Elumelu enjoyed a beautiful surprise performance alongside cheers from his staff, who captured the moment on their phones.

In brief about Ruger

The singer gained recognition in 2021 after signing a record deal with D’Prince Jonzing world record with a publishing and distribution deal with Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment UK Division.

The artist became popular after the release of his debut EP in 2021

He released his debut EP, Pandemic, in March 2021. One of the songs from the EP, Bounce, became a big hit and reached the 39th position on the Top 50 chart. It then debuted at number 20 on the TurnTable End of the Year chart.

His second EP, The Second Wave, was released in November 2021. The track Dior from this album topped at number 32 on the Top 50 chart and number 15 on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart.

The singer started music at a very young age and was a member of his school music band. He then began composing songs and performing at shows and school functions. The artist was introduced by D’Prince to the public, who announced his singing to Jonzing World and Sony Music Entertainment UK.

