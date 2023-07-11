Is Exoprimal on Game Pass?

Exoprimal is an upcoming multi-shooter video title developed by Capcom. Set to release on July 14, 2023, the fighting game thrusts you against hordes of dinosaurs and mutated prehistoric creatures. Much to players' delight, the title will be available on Game Pass as a day-one edition. This will allow them to try it for a fraction of the cost.

Those subscribed to either PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass can now try this game with their friends. Since one can pre-download this title at present, knowing more about it is a plus point. That said, here is all the information regarding Capcom's latest offering on Game Pass.

Can you play Exoprimal on Game Pass?

Play using these characters (Image via Capcom)

If you have decided to purchase Exoprimal this July, try it on Game Pass. The developers have been adding their entries to the Xbox Game Pass library, so grabbing this opportunity saves up some cash.

This futuristic third-person shooting game is massively anticipated thanks to its plotline and antagonists. It is set in an overworld where you must defeat ancient dinosaurs to proceed further in the storyline.

Downloading the game before launch is the best way to experience it on Game Pass. The reason to pre-download is you can save time during its release. But make sure you meet its system requirements.

This is an excellent opportunity since it is unclear when the library will remove this shooting game from Game Pass.

How to play Exoprimal on Game Pass?

Heroes in the ultra-modern overworld (Image via Capcom)

Playing Exoprimal on different platforms is more accessible as it supports crossplay. Although this installment is available on Game Pass, you can access it via other consoles. The title is available on PC, Xbox Series S and X, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 and 5.

Here's how you can access Capcom's multi-shooter title:

First, create your Capcom ID Choose your platform and set up your ID Open the title Look for a QR or click the link underneath it Complete the setup Return to the game Click Confirm Link

Since the game can be pre-downloaded, inviting your friends to play with you is the best tryout.

