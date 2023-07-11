Will Exoprimal have cross-play and cross platform support?

Capcom's upcoming co-op shooter game, Exoprimal, is due for release in a few short days. While most of Capcom's best-selling catalog includes dedicated single-player experiences, the Japanese publishing giant often dabbles in multiplayer titles, with Exoprimal being their latest pursuit. With the release date nearing, Capcom has finally revealed key details about the game.

One of the most frequently asked questions about Capcom's upcoming title is regarding whether it will have cross-platform support. While the game is built using the latest iteration of Capcom's in-house RE engine, it isn't a current-gen-only release, and the PS4/Xbox One versions will release simultaneously with the PS5/Xbox Series versions.

With the game's primary focus being co-op and PvEvP game modes, cross-play and cross-platform support is a primary requirement. Fortunately, Capcom's co-op shooter does support cross-play between consoles and Windows PCs.

Does Exoprimal support cross-play across all platforms?

As was evident from the game's open beta back in June 2023, Exoprimal supports cross-platform play, i.e., cross-play across PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows PC. The cross-play is also extended to different console generations, i.e., PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S. The game also mentions the platform of each player in a co-op party next to their in-game titles.

Cross-play in necessary in games that feature co-op and multiplayer interactions as their primary game modes. Cross-play bolsters player count across all platforms and negates the limitations players might face when trying to play the game with their friends.

Given Exoprimal is a new IP and one that isn't free-to-play, having cross-play is somewhat mandatory to "potentially" maintain a healthy player count. Capcom's latest title is a unique take on the traditional horde-shooter trope, with players being able to choose between different Exosuits to fight against hordes of dinosaurs.

The Dino Crisis inspiration for the game is obvious. However, instead of a linear third-person shooter with survival-horror elements, Capcom's upcoming title is a third-person shooter with level-based progression and a focus on multiplayer game modes.

Does Exoprimal support cross-progression across all platforms?

Although Exoprimal is primarily a co-op horde shooter with mecha-elements attached, the game doesn't lack a single-player story mode. And with the game having prominent cross-play support, many players might be wondering whether Capcom's upcoming title will feature cross-progression on all platforms.

Unfortunately, like previously released Capcom titles, cross-progression and save migration are not on the cards for their co-op shooter. It isn't something that will inherently cause an inconvenience for most players. However, having cross-progression support will be appreciated by players who own the game on multiple consoles.

Exoprimal is scheduled to be released on July 14, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (via Steam), and Xbox Game Pass.

