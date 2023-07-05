GTA 5 joins Xbox Game Pass alongside Exoprimal as day-one release and more

Rockstar Games' super popular, open-world action-adventure game, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5), is the latest offering on Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles. GTA 5 is available starting today, i.e., July 5, 2023, for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The Xbox Game Pass version of Grand Theft Auto V also includes Grand Theft Auto Online.

Alongside the highly popular open-world title, Microsoft has also confirmed a host of other big third-party games coming to the service. Games like Exoprimal, Techtonica, and Insurgency Sandstorm will be added to the service in the coming months.

Here's everything you need to know about the games coming to Xbox Game Pass, including Grand Theft Auto V and its sprawling online game mode.

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) is now available for Xbox Game Pass

Calling Grand Theft Auto V a popular video game would undersell its mass appeal. Rockstar Games are among the very development studios with a pedigree of churning out quality titles that sell in droves as soon as they release. And the Grand Theft Auto franchise, arguably, is the single most popular and best-selling I.P. under the developers' umbrella.

Although GTA 5 was released in 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, the game still regularly appears on the best-selling games list across all platforms. And that's a testament to the game's quality and the evergreen nature of its single-player and the online aspect.

And with it finally arriving on Game Pass, even more players who might not have played the game, perhaps due to its asking price, will finally be able to hop onto it, granted they are subscribed to the service.

Exoprimal is coming to Xbox Game Pass as a day-one release, alongside Insurgency Sandstorm, Techtonica, and more

Alongside Grand Theft Auto V, other big third-party games are making their way to Game Pass in the coming months. The biggest one is, Exoprimal, the upcoming co-op mech shooter from Capcom. The game is coming on day one on Game Pass for both PC and consoles.

Apart from Exoprimal, other notable titles recently announced to be making their way to Game Pass are Insurgency Sandstorm, Techtonica, McPixel 3, Common'hood, and The Cave. While these games might not be as big as Rockstar's open-world extravaganza, they are still an excellent addition to the Game Pass library.

