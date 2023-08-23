5 exciting games like GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch (2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is nearing its tenth anniversary, yet only a few games can compete with it in all departments. This title is one of Rockstar Games' most ambitious projects and is available on multiple generations of consoles. Unfortunately, it hasn't debuted on the popular hand-held device, Nintendo Switch, and it doesn't look like that will be happening anytime soon.

That said, a couple of games are available on the portable gaming console from which players can derive a Grand Theft Auto-like experience. So, here is a list containing five exciting games like GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Red Dead Redemption and 4 more exciting games like GTA 5 on the Nintendo Switch (2023)

1) The Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

GTA 5 might be the most successful game in the series, but the reputation of this franchise has been built by the original trilogy. It consists of some of the most beloved Grand Theft Auto games of all time - GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas - which came out in the early 2000s.

These titles were remastered and released on modern hardware just a few years back as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. They will easily provide the closest possible experience as Rockstar's 2013 release. Interestingly, the next game in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6, is rumored to head back to Vice City and might be released between late 2024 and early 2025.

2) American Fugitive

American Fugitive features quite an interesting story as gamers are put in the shoes of Will Riley, a man who has to prove his innocence after being wrongly framed for the murder of his own father. The game is played from a bird's-eye view perspective, much like GTA Chinatown Wars, and its missions are very similar to those in any Grand Theft Auto game.

Players can upgrade their weapons and other items over time, just like in GTA 5, and drive around in cars to explore the map as well. All things considered, American Fugitive is one of the best Grand Theft Auto alternatives on the Nintendo Switch.

3) Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption is another one of Rockstar Games' incredibly successful franchises. The first installment was released in 2010 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and told the story of John Marston, a man trying to escape his past as an outlaw with his young family.

The game was highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike and has now been released on the Nintendo Switch along with the PlayStation 4. It has several elements like GTA 5, and fans will get a familiar feeling while playing it as it has been made by the same gaming studio.

4) LA Noire

While Grand Theft Auto games tell stories from the perspective of criminals, LA Noire is played from the standpoint of detective Cole Phelps. Regardless, players can experience many things that they will find in GTA 5, like a variety of cars, a big open-world map, and engaging missions, to name a few.

One of the best things about LA Noire is the facial expressions of each character. A lot of work has been put into this department, and it seems life-like on most occasions. As this game was also been developed by Rockstar Games, players are in for a great experience.

5) Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row: The Third is just as chaotic as GTA 5, if not more. Its availability on the Nintendo Switch is great news for gamers longing to experience something like Grand Theft Auto on the platform. Players can drive cars, mess around with NPC pedestrians, and try out a variety of weapons.

In addition, Saints Row: The Third lets players customize their character, much like at the beginning of Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode. Interestingly, this game's campaign also starts with a bank heist, similar to Rockstar Games' 2013 title.

