5 reasons to replay GTA Chinatown Wars in 2023

Despite the incredible popularity of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto series, GTA Chinatown Wars somewhat flew under the radar. This title was originally released on the Nintendo DS and PSP in March 2009 and was later made available on Android and iOS devices. Although it didn't receive the expected fan recognition, this is a pretty solid game.

Since there still seems to be quite a while before Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out, this is the perfect time to give GTA Chinatown Wars another shot. This article will offer a closer look at five reasons to replay this title in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons you should play GTA Chinatown Wars in 2023

1) It was ahead of its time

In spite of being limited to handheld consoles, Rockstar Games did not hold back with GTA Chinatown Wars in terms of content. The title had many features that were well ahead of their time and later returned in future titles in slightly improved forms. Examples of such content include Mission Replay, Trip Skip, and multiplayer mode.

In fact, the game also had Drug Dealers, a feature that returned as Street Dealers in GTA Online very recently. Hence, it is not as different from modern games as many would expect and can be quite fun to play even today.

2) A refreshing experience

For many players, it must have been long since they last played GTA Chinatown Wars. Although Grand Theft Auto 5 is very popular and has a lot of value regarding replayability, it has been out for nearly 10 years, with most users having completed this title's story mode probably more than once.

Therefore, replaying 2009's Chinatown Wars in 2023 can provide a refreshing experience, quite different from Rockstar's 2013 release. It is played in a bird's-eye-view format that pays homage to the original Grand Theft Auto games but includes gameplay mechanics associated with modern titles. This makes for a unique and interesting combination.

3) It reminds fans of a simpler time

GTA Online has emerged as one of Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive's most successful projects in the last decade. It has single-handedly changed the way Grand Theft Auto games are viewed. However, not all fans are happy with this.

Older games in the series might not be able to compete with it in terms of visual effects, but they remind players of a simpler time when a solid story, well-written characters, and fun gameplay were the core focus of a GTA title. Chinatown Wars possess these attributes to a great extent, which is another reason to replay it now.

4) Grand Theft Auto 6 is seemingly far away

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most trending topic in the gaming community today and has been so for quite some time. Even though Rockstar hasn't announced a release date for this title or revealed any of its features, the interest surrounding GTA 5's successor continues to grow.

Unfortunately, insiders believe that the game most likely isn't coming out before late 2024, at the very least. While fans wait for this highly anticipated title, Chinatown Wars is a great option to try in the meantime. Over the years, players might have forgotten most of its story; hence, replaying it can feel like a brand-new game.

5) It deserves recognition

Rockstar Games has made its name by delivering quality titles time and again. This gaming studio puts a lot of effort into each of its projects, which is also the case with Chinatown Wars. At the time of its release in 2009, this title was overshadowed by Grand Theft Auto IV. However, the game can get its due recognition now.

Several less-popular games from the past have recently been appreciated by fans. Although Rockstar releases a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday to freshen up that game, Chinatown Wars has the potential to provide a much more fun experience.

Replaying it would also allow gamers to fully appreciate the efforts put by the developers into a criminally underrated title.

