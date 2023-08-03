GTA Online Broadway vs. Eudora: Which is a better car for Taxi Work?

Taxi Work is one of the easiest ways of making a decent amount of money in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Through August 9, 2023, players can earn triple the usual payout due to the latest weekly update. As Taxi Work doesn't require any investment, players of all types, beginners and veterans, can grind this job to stack up their Maze Bank accounts this week. That said, the pay depends on how fast and smoothly the players deliver their customers.

Hence, choosing the right option can be beneficial. Apart from the regular taxi, players can either equip the Classique Broadway or the Willard Eudora for this job. As these cars need to be bought, knowing which is better is quite helpful.

Which among the Classique Broadway and the Willard Eudora is the better car for Taxi Work in GTA Online?

The Classique Broadway debuted in Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode earlier this year and is a part of the game's Muscle Car category. Its vintage design is inspired by the 1947 Oldsmobile Series 66, and players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $925,000.

Here is a rundown of Broadway's performance ratings on Rockstar Games' official website:

Speed - 67.61

- 67.61 Acceleration - 48.75

- 48.75 Brakes - 10.67

- 10.67 Handling - 60.45

- 60.45 Overall - 46.87

On the other hand, the Willard Eudora, also one of the Muscle Cars in GTA Online, was introduced in March 2023. It is based on the Buick Electra's first-generation model and is available on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,250,000.

Rockstar has given its performance the following ratings in different departments:

Speed - 74.04

- 74.04 Acceleration - 48.75

- 48.75 Brakes - 8.83

- 8.83 Handling - 57.27

- 57.27 Overall - 47.23

Since fare and tips make up for Taxi Work payment, and tips are affected by how fast customers get delivered, choosing the faster car is better. Where Classique Broadway can hit a top speed of 100.00 mph or 160.93 km/h, the Willard Eudora can go at 109.00 mph or 175.42 km/h at its fastest.

The customer can also reduce the tip if players collide with objects while driving. Therefore, considering how well a car handles is important as well. Even though the Eudora has a lower rating in this aspect, it shouldn't make much of a difference.

Hence, Willard Eudora is the better car for Taxi Work jobs that are offering triple the money as part of the new GTA Online weekly update.

That said, both the Classique Broadway and Willard Eudora can be used for Taxi Work only when the Taxi Livery is applied to them. This livery can be unlocked for the Broadway by delivering 50 customers and for the Willard Eudora by completing 10 Stunt Jumps during Taxi Work.

Taxi missions were also included in 2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Interestingly, GTA 6 is heavily rumored to take place in the same location as that game.

