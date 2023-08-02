Why GTA 5 is not coming to an end anytime soon

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Since then, it has gone on to become one of the best-performing games of all time, both critically and financially. Due to celebrate its 10-year anniversary soon, the title is available on three generations of consoles and still welcomes new players to this day.

It is no secret that the majority of the gaming community wants to hear about the next entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto 6. However, there are virtually no signs that indicate GTA 5 is coming to an end anytime soon.

Analyzing why GTA 5 will not be coming to an end anytime soon

Many players thought June's San Andreas Mercenaries DLC was the last major update for GTA Online. However, that most likely isn't the case, as the game's design director, Scott Butchard, confirmed earlier this year that there is more content set to arrive in 2023.

This includes a Halloween event, items linked to which were data-mined from San Andreas Mercenaries' game files. Rockstar Games has also confirmed that an event related to the Cayo Perico island will be debuting in the near future.

Additionally, Grand Theft Auto 6 is seemingly still a couple of years away at the very least, according to reputed insiders. Hence, Rockstar can easily fill the gap between now and the sequel's release with fresh content that keeps players engaged.

GTA 5, especially its online mode, is one of Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive's most profitable assets. Therefore, bringing it to an end in the immediate future doesn't make much sense.

Even though many users often claim they are bored with the current game, the player count is usually quite high whenever a new update is released.

In comparison, Drug Wars reached 1.5 million in 10 days. 3 million in a month.



Stats from gtalens.com. pic.twitter.com/99QgiP6oKb twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… 5 days into #GTAOnline new update and 1.3 million players have played the first "Project Overthrow" mission, Reporting for Duty.In comparison, Drug Wars reached 1.5 million in 10 days. 3 million in a month.Stats from stats.gtao.gg

Tez2, a prominent Grand Theft Auto data miner, reported that over a million gamers had played San Andreas Mercenaries' first mission within five days of its launch. The player count then reportedly went on to hit the two million mark a month later.

This shows that regardless of anticipation for the next game in the series, GTA Online still generates a lot of interest within its community and is exhibiting no signs of slowing down.

Ben @videotechx GRAND THEFT AUTO V has sold 180 million copies to date, with an additional 5 million copies sold during the last quarter based on the new data from Take-Two Interactive. pic.twitter.com/DPtfUsVCWg

Take-Two announced earlier this year in their earnings call that Grand Theft Auto 5 had sold over 180 million copies in its lifetime, with five million units sold around the initial few months of 2023. This gives the developers all the more reason not to bring this game to an end anytime soon.

However, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players recently reported performance issues. This might urge Rockstar to drop support for these consoles, continuing to provide updates on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Luckily, the developer hasn't mentioned anything about dropping support for the previous generation of consoles. Players across all platforms can keep enjoying the current game, making millions through an honest day's work or using GTA Online money glitches.

