The Nintendo Switch boasts a distinct collection of games that heavily resemble Grand Theft Auto (GTA) titles, and this is a great time to buy them, given the ongoing Black Friday deals. Although some titles from this series are available on the Switch, the entries mentioned below ensure a unique experience. Despite not having all the elements of a Grand Theft Auto game, they can act as a pretty good alternative.

These games can also keep players busy while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer and Grand Theft Auto Online's Winter Update, both of which are set to release in December 2023. So, let's take a look at the top five games like GTA on Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

Top 5 games like GTA on Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals - Red Dead Redemption, Shakedown: Hawaii and more

5) Police Stories

Police Stories' page on the Nintendo Store (Image via nintendo.com)

Police Stories is centered around two cops, John Rimes and Rick Jones. The game features several missions that can either be played solo with an AI partner or Co-op, tasking players with making arrests, saving hostages, and more. They must exercise quick thinking and tactical decision-making in some scenarios.

It is played in a top-down format like some of the initial open-world entries in the GTA series. Although GTA titles involve criminal activities, many also feature vigilante missions, and a somewhat similar experience can be derived from Police Stories.

Download Police Stories

4) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's page on the Nintendo store (Image via nintendo.com)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released in 2015, is a critically acclaimed title featuring a beautiful open-world map that players can explore on horseback, which is a pretty decent alternative to cars. Owing to its adherence to the fantasy epic genre, the game doesn't feature modern weapons like rifles and shotguns.

Instead, Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist, uses swords to fight against mythical beasts and other enemies. Boasting a riveting storyline and distinct cast of characters like in most GTA games, fans will thoroughly enjoy The Witcher 3.

Download The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

3) Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption's page on the Nintendo store (Image via nintendo.com)

The Nintendo Switch port of Red Dead Redemption arrived in August 2023. Since it has also been developed by Rockstar Games, players might get a familiar feeling with its mechanics and gameplay. They will require a horse to traverse its sizeable open-world map, just like in The Witcher 3.

That said, the game features an assortment of old weaponry, as its story is set in the early 1900s. Its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, is universally lauded for revolutionizing the genre but isn't available on the Nintendo Switch.

Download Red Dead Redemption

2) Shakedown: Hawaii

Shakedown: Hawaii's page on the Nintendo Store (Image via nintendo.com)

Shakedown: Hawaii is one of the best games like GTA on the Nintendo Switch and one that players should get during the Black Friday deals. It utilizes a top-down format with 16-bit styled visuals and boasts several elements akin to the Grand Theft Auto entries.

For instance, players can complete story missions and side quests, explore its varied open-world map in various vehicles or on foot, acquire businesses, and more. Shakedown: Hawaii also has over 200 accessible buildings, a highly requested feature for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Download Shakedown: Hawaii

1) L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire's page on the Nintendo store (Image via nintendo.com)

L.A. Noire is a Rockstar Games title set in Los Angeles, which inspired GTA 5's Los Santos, in the 1940s. Players step into the shoes of Detective Cole Phelps, LAPD, and solve some intriguing crimes throughout the main campaign.

While there are many GTA-like elements in this title, such as an open-world map, cars to drive around, and more, one of its best features is the facial animation work, which is highly detailed and realistic.

Download L.A. Noire

That concludes our list of Nintendo Switch games that resemble GTA and are available for great Black Friday deals.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar should release GTA 5 on the Nintendo Switch? Yes No 0 votes