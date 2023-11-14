Top 5 games like GTA to play on PlayStation Portal

There are many games like Grand Theft Auto (GTA) available to play on the PS5. Since the new PlayStation Portal allows PS5 titles to be streamed over a Wi-Fi connection, users can enjoy those games remotely. While Grand Theft Auto 5 itself is one of the best titles available on the console, it is now over a decade old, and many have been on the lookout for a fresh experience for quite some time.

Although Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer will drop early next month, the title's release date is still unknown. To keep yourself occupied during this wait, here are the top five games like GTA to play on the PlayStation Portal.

Games like GTA to play on the PlayStation Portal: Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs 2 and more

5) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man (and spin-off Spider-Man: Miles Morales), developed by Insomniac Games. It is exclusively available on the PS5 and is one of the newest games, like GTA, that can be played on the PlayStation Portal. The title carries over many things that made its prequel great and introduces some fresh mechanics as well.

While you cannot drive cars like in Grand Theft Auto games, traversing New York (the inspiration for Liberty City) by web-swinging is an exhilarating experience. There are many things to do in this sizeable open-world map besides main story missions and lots of iconic Spider-Man suits to choose from. Furthermore, there are multiple protagonists in this game, like in GTA 5.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 was riddled with bugs and glitches at launch, but the situation seems to be much better now. The game is set many years into the future with its open-world map consisting of a city like Los Santos and a desert-like Blaine County from Grand Theft Auto 5.

There are tons of pistols, revolvers, assault rifles, shotguns, and more available to use in Cyberpunk 2077. The title offers a variety of cars and bikes that can be fun to use in missions and freeroam. Those interested can also play this game on the Steam Deck OLED.

3) Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2's open-world map is set in San Francisco, which greatly resembles Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' San Fierro. There are many GTA-like things one can do in this game, like completing story mode and side missions, using weapons, stealing and driving cars, and more.

The protagonist's hacking ability, which is the main attraction of this franchise, is an added bonus and plays an integral role in the main campaign. Its sequel, Watch Dogs Legion, is available on the PS Plus Extra membership catalog.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released by Rockstar Games in 2018 but still gives many new releases a run for their money. Its story is set in the late 1800s; hence, there won't be any cars (horses are not a bad alternative) or modern weapons in this game. That said, it has a massive open-world map populated by interactive NPCs and tons of things to do.

Its visual effects are also one of the best ever seen in a video game. Details about Grand Theft Auto 6 haven't been revealed yet, but 2022's GTA 6 leaks showed that some of its features might be inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2.

1) Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Mafia III: Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2016 title, Mafia III, and it offers an experience very similar to that of GTA. It has an open-world map based on New Orleans, a gripping story with interesting characters, stylish retro cars, and a decent amount of weapons. But what mirrors the most is the gangster theme, which is an integral part of any game from the GTA series.

There are also some collectibles spread across its map that can be collected at any time while playing. The title also received some DLCs that introduced new story missions. Therefore, Mafia III: Definitive Edition is a great alternative experience while waiting for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

