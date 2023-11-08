Will GTA 6 be on PS4 and PS5: Speculations explored

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 should most likely be available on the Sony PS5 since it is the latest PlayStation at the moment. However, its release on the PS4 seems doubtful. This has a lot to do with the PS4's technological capabilities, which might not be able to handle the next Grand Theft Auto. Although official gameplay footage is yet to be showcased, Rockstar Games has confirmed that its first trailer will arrive in December 2023.

That said, even GTA Online is now somewhat struggling to run flawlessly on the older console. Therefore, it seems very unlikely that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available on the PS4 when it comes out.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative.

Will GTA 6 be available on both the PS4 and PS5?

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 5 originally for the PS3 and then re-released it on the PS4 with minor enhancements. The title's multiplayer, Grand Theft Auto Online, is one of the biggest reasons for its longevity and success and has been receiving regular updates since its launch.

Sadly, PS4 users have now started reporting performance issues as the game is far bigger today than it was 10 years ago. Keeping that in mind, it seems highly unlikely that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be on the PS4 as each new title in the series is usually much more advanced than the one before.

The GTA 6 trailer, which is set to be revealed in early December 2023, will showcase the actual state of the highly anticipated sequel. However, one can expect it to be quite impressive as Rockstar's last original release, Red Dead Redemption 2, has set a very high standard.

Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 trailer will release in December this year (Image via X/@RockstarGames)

Additionally, the PS5 is, understandably, far more technologically superior than the PS4, and releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 on the latter could prevent the developers from taking full advantage of the former's capabilities.

This is also evident when comparing Grand Theft Auto 5's PS4 and PS5 versions. While the PS4 version isn't bad by any stretch of the imagination, its PS5 version, aka GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, implements upscaled graphics, ray-traced reflections, HDR support, and a much better frame rate.

Moreover, Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has only been released on the PS5, showing that games might soon stop releasing on the PS4.

Rockstar's GTA 6 announcement didn't disclose a release date, but it is rumored to come out between late 2024 and early 2025.

The PS4 still receiving new titles at that point in time seems very unlikely. Hence, Grand Theft Auto 6 might be on the PS5 but not on the PS4. Nevertheless, this can only be confirmed by Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

Poll : Which console do you own? PS4 PS5 0 votes