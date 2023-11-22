5 biggest Cyberpunk 2077 mistakes GTA 6 should avoid repeating

Cyberpunk 2077 was a highly anticipated game, just like Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is at the moment. However, its release was a complete nightmare, with users reporting performance issues, bugs, glitches, and many other problems. The situation was so bad that Sony even removed it from the PlayStation Store for some time. Although the CD Projekt RED title is in a much better state now, it still acts as a cautionary tale that other developers can learn from.

This especially applies to Rockstar Games, whose next release is arguably the most anticipated game of all time. So, in this article, we will be taking a look at the five biggest Cyberpunk 2077 mistakes GTA 6 should avoid repeating.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA 6 should avoid repeating these 5 biggest Cyberpunk 2077 mistakes

1) Poor optimization

Cyberpunk 2077 suffered from extremely poor optimization at launch, and even though CD Projekt RED was quick in releasing multiple patches, the issues just didn't seem to go away. In addition, the title was affected badly by innumerable bugs and glitches that absolutely ruined the gameplay experience.

Its developer, having released critically acclaimed titles like The Witcher 3, is a great example that even the best studios can make mistakes. Therefore, Rockstar Games should ensure that GTA 6 is free from such complications, having recently been subjected to criticism for similar issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

2) Releasing on old-gen consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 releasing on the PS4 and Xbox One is a big reason for many of its problems. The two consoles were able to run expansive titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 without many issues but struggled to deliver good framerates in the former. Although it isn't unplayable, it is far from an ideal experience.

The two have now been replaced by significantly superior successors, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, respectively, and GTA 6 should only be released on these systems. Being developed for old-gen consoles will certainly hold it back from achieving its true potential; hence, big games like GTA should now start moving away from the PS4 and Xbox One.

3) Setting unrealistic expectations

Cyberpunk 2077 was a highly anticipated game, and most of its hype was built by what was showcased in its various trailers. Sadly, the final product differed greatly from the one that was advertised, which, needless to say, had a negative effect on the game's reputation.

The GTA 6 trailer release date is some weeks away, but the excitement surrounding the title is incredibly high, even though any significant details are yet to be revealed officially. Hence, Rockstar should learn from this Cyberpunk 2077 mistake and set realistic expectations for Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) Poor NPC design

NPCs are an essential element in open-world games. They can make or break the immersion, which directly impacts the overall experience. Cyberpunk 2077's NPCs leave much to be desired and are one of the game's biggest flaws.

Oddly enough, players can sometimes barely see any on the streets while driving around, as NPC density might have been reduced to help with performance. Unfortunately, it doesn't help with Cyberpunk's in-game world seeming like a real lived-in city.

This is one of the mistakes that GTA 6 needs to steer clear of.

5) Not having a multiplayer mode

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, is a big reason for the title's continued success and popularity even a decade post-launch. It receives regular updates, which keeps its large player base entertained. Cyberpunk 2077, on the other hand, does not have a multiplayer mode, which is a big drawback.

This aspect is as important as having a good story and innovative features in today's gaming scenario. Grand Theft Auto 6 not having an online mode is very unlikely, and even the GTA 6 leaks hinted at it. Nevertheless, this is one more Cyberpunk 2077 mistake that should not be repeated.

