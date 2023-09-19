6 best open-world games like GTA 5 for PS5, ranked in 2023

GTA 5 is undoubtedly one of the most popular open-world titles on PlayStation 5 in 2023. Although the game was released over 10 years ago, you can still find many PS5 users playing it on a regular basis. However, Rockstar Games hasn’t released any new Grand Theft Auto titles since 2013, and many players have gradually started to look for other options.

Regardless, only a few games are capable of competing with the benchmarks set by GTA 5. This article lists and ranks six of the best open-world titles that you can enjoy on PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking 6 open-world games like GTA 5 on PS5 in 2023

6) Hogwarts Legacy

If you are a Harry Potter fan, you must try Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 5. Released in February 2023, this game has already gained mass popularity due to its beautiful open-world map and advanced game mechanics.

Although you cannot find the characters of the Harry Potter series directly, the developer has added many Easter eggs in the map that directly or indirectly refer to them. GTA 5 fans are guaranteed to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy as it has almost the same level of attention to detail as the 2013 title.

5) Elden Ring

While Rockstar Games set new milestones for open-world gaming with Grand Theft Auto 5, Elden Ring pushes the category’s limits. Most other titles have linear approaches to their story finale, whereas Elden Ring lets you decide how you want to control and play your adventure.

There is no doubt that only a few open-world games like GTA 5 have surpassed Rockstar Game’s legacy, and Elden Ring is one of them. You can explore the huge map on your own and do missions as you progress through your journey.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are in joy as CD Projekt RED is about to release a new story mode DLC for the game. While you can already explore an impressive open world filled with various sci-fi and futuristic elements in the base game, the upcoming DLC is anticipated to expand the map with new content.

Moreover, you’ll be able to interact with Idris Elba, who will play the role of a NUSA sleeper agent named Solomon Reed. This makes it one of the best alternatives to playing GTA 5 on PlayStation 5.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the highest-rated games across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, giving tough competition to titles developed by Rockstar Games. You have to take the role of Geralt of Rivia and find your adopted daughter through an elaborate journey exploring the vivid open world.

The game can be frequently seen in the top charts of PlayStation 5 along with GTA 5. Many fans consider it the best open-world game because of its impressive map design and open-world elements matching the story’s period.

2) GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition allows you to enjoy three games in a bundle. These are popular 3D Universe titles by Rockstar Games that come with modern HD graphics and gameplay mechanisms. Whether you play as Claude, Tommy Vercetti, or Carl “CJ” Johnson, you’ll be able to explore wide-open worlds filled with various surprising elements put in by the developer.

You can also try and test various open-world activities established by the player base. It is a must-try game for PS5 players who want to relive their memories in 2023.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Although Red Dead Redemption 2 is not directly available on PlayStation 5 to date, you can still enjoy the game using backward compatibility from PlayStation 4. Many fans say it is a successor to Grand Theft Auto 5 in terms of open-world gaming. Rockstar Games has put more impressive details in it than the 2013 title.

The map is also bigger than any other GTA titles to date. According to a recent leak, Take-Two Interactive is planning to re-release the game on PS5 very soon. This will officially make RDR 2 the best open-world game on the platform.

