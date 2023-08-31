5 reasons not to buy GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in 2023

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was unfortunate enough to have a rough start, and it is still one of the most despised GTA games ever released. Rockstar Games launched the game on November 11, 2021, and immediately had to take it down due to several game-breaking issues. It not only angered the Trilogy fans but also stopped all players from enjoying other games for a while.

It’s been nearly two years since the game's release, and the gaming studio has reportedly fixed many of the issues. However, a few reasons still act as red flags for players who want to buy the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in 2023.

5 reasons why you should avoid buying the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in 2023

1) The game is buggy

All three games under the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition title are full of game-breaking bugs. Whether you play it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC, you will find several issues that make the experience unpleasant. Many fans blame Rockstar Games for not testing the game after it was remastered by Grove Street Games.

Although the number of bugs and glitches has significantly reduced since its launch in 2021, finding a single bug in a modern game that costs $60 is unacceptable in any terms. Therefore, it is best to avoid buying it and instead replay the original 3D games.

2) It lacks many features from the original games

Despite being a remaster, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition lacks many significant features that were there in the original games. If you’ve thoroughly played the 3D games, you’ll notice the current ones don’t have motion blur at high speeds, fogs and clouds to hide distant areas, and many other quality-of-life features.

Many fans allege that the GTA Trilogy remaster is a downgrade from the original title. The gaming studio originally included unique vibes and aesthetics to each map. However, the remaster makes every game feel the same without any original characteristics. Many Easter eggs and songs were also reportedly removed from the current title.

3) Questionable graphical improvements

While the Definitive Edition’s primary goal was to provide modern graphics and settings to cater to the new-generation players, many veteran players said that it has evolved backward. There is no argument that all the characters look modern and high-definition, but their facial characteristics have drastically changed, almost making them unrecognizable.

CJ, his first girlfriend Denise Robinson, Old Reece, and many other characters cannot be easily recognized without their usual attires. You can also find lackluster graphical improvements in other games in the title. According to many fans, the GTA Trilogy remastered edition looks like The Simpsons: Hit & Run game.

4) Still uses weak rendering technologies

Many data miners previously reported that GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition used the mobile ports of the popular Grand Theft Auto games and applied Unreal Engine improvements. The mobile ports were initially developed for the least powerful hardware and used mediocre graphics rendering technologies. The same effect can also be seen in the current title.

While roaming through the Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas maps, you’ll see pedestrians, vehicles, and other textures suddenly appearing. Vehicles can also appear and disappear in front of you, hampering your commute. Players have also reported such rendering, causing their missions to fail without any wrongdoings.

5) Unplayable on low-end hardware

If you own old-generation consoles or a less powerful PC, you should avoid buying the GTA Trilogy Definitive version at any cost. While the abovementioned problems are prevalent in all platforms, they make the game laggy and eventually crash on low-end hardware. Despite originating from mobile ports, the games require significant hardware power.

Surprisingly, low-end hardware can effectively run GTA 5 with minor adjustments in the settings. However, you cannot play the Definitive Edition Trilogy on them as it requires the i7 generation processors to run smoothly.

