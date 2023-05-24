5 open-world games like GTA 5 for PS5 in 2023

The open-world genre is one of the most popular in the video game industry, and GTA 5 is legendary in that regard. Rockstar Games redefined the open-world category in the aforementioned title, forcing competitors to level up their games. Grand Theft Auto 5 has outlasted three console generations and is now a dominant player on the PS5. That said, other developers have also made significant improvements and released games that give tough competition to the Rockstar title.

Despite its longevity, many players are tired of playing the same game for nearly a decade and are eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6. Meanwhile, PS5 offers many other open-world games for gamers to enjoy. This article lists the five best open-world games that PlayStation 5 users can try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, and three other open-world games like GTA 5 that PS5 players must try

1) Hogwarts Legacy

Released on February 7, 2023, Hogwarts Legacy is one of the newest titles. It is an action role-playing game developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. As the name implies, the game is set in the mystical world of Hogwarts, where you can play as a student of magic.

Similar to the map of GTA 5, this game has an open world filled with rivers, forests, markets, mysteries, and many other elements. You can perform several popular magic tricks, ride broomsticks, and do other things taught in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Despite being nearly three years old, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is still one of the most popular open-world games on PlayStation 5. Players take on the role of Miles Morales, a teen superhero student, and save New York from various kinds of crime and danger.

It was developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game provides a detailed open-world experience like GTA 5, with new things to discover at all times. Since it is a modern-era game, players can enjoy a stunning snow-covered New York City by utilizing the powerful PS5 hardware.

3) Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a popular 2022 title that offers players a new open-world experience. While Rockstar Games pioneered non-linear gameplay with the GTA franchise, Elden Ring takes it further by giving players total freedom to complete the story as they see fit.

The game provides no direction or instruction to players, leaving them to find tasks and missions on their own. While this increases the game's difficulty, the highly detailed open world always keeps players engaged. GTA fans should try this game to put their survival skills to the test.

4) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Many gamers consider The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt the best open-world game. CD Projekt released the game on the PlayStation 5 on December 14, 2022, and it has since become one of the platform's top games.

Players take on the role of Geralt of Rivia and set out on a journey to find his adopted daughter. The plot is set in a fictional medieval world with appropriate actions and weapons. However, unlike GTA 5 multiplayer mode, it doesn’t have co-op features, and players must stick to the story mode.

5) Cyberpunk 2077

Despite numerous setbacks during its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the most popular open-world games on the PlayStation 5. It is set in a fictional future city where both male and female players take on the role of V. CD Projekt RED took a non-linear approach with the title, with your actions determining the game's upcoming events.

The open world is incredible and dynamic, with numerous Easter eggs referencing GTA games. Interestingly, you can also play as Keanu Reeves, who is the role model and voice of Johnny Silverhand's character. Players who want to experience post-disaster world gameplay should try Cyberpunk 2077.

