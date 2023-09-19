How to get all GTA 5 10th anniversary gifts in the online multiplayer?

Rockstar Games officially celebrated GTA 5’s 10th anniversary on September 17, 2023, and released a few event-related souvenirs with the most recent Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update. These are limited-time gifts that every player will get for logging into the game during the period.

However, many players are finding it difficult to collect the gifts as they are allegedly hidden under various menus and lists.

It should also be noted that the gifts will be available to only those who log into the multiplayer game until September 27, 2023. This article explains how you can grab all Grand Theft Auto 5 10th anniversary gifts in GTA Online.

Where to find GTA 5 anniversary gifts in GTA Online?

First, you must know what gifts Rockstar Games has provided as part of the event so that you don’t accidentally miss any of them.

After the recent GTA Online weekly update on September 14, 2023, you can find the following souvenirs in the multiplayer game:

The Retired Criminal outfit

The Homie outfit

The Groupie outfit

Employee of the Month finish for the Micro SMG

Suede Bucks finish for the Carbine Rifle

Uncle T finish for the RPG Launcher

Bravado Hotring Hellfire (Sports) stock car

To unlock the first six items, Grand Theft Auto 5 Online players have to simply log into the game before the due date. Once you join a lobby, you’ll get several pop-ups notifying you about the gifts. To collect the new outfits, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Enter any of the clothing stores on the map. Visit the cashier directly and access the Interaction Menu. Scroll down and find the OUTFITS: GTA V ANNIVERSARY category. Select and acquire the outfits you want to wear.

Similarly, the following are the ways to acquire the weapon skins in the game:

Go to any Ammu-Nation Store or Weapons Workshop. Open the Micro SMG customization and select the Employee of the Month finish. Open the Carbine Rifle (default variant only) customization and select the Suede Bucks finish. Open the RPG Launcher customization and select the Uncle T finish.

The latest Bravado Hotring Hellfire can be acquired through several sources. You can visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website and buy it directly, or you can visit Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom and buy a slightly customized version. While its normal price is $1,810,000, Simeon charges a little more for the customization.

GTA+ members also get exclusive items as part of the Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary event. You can obtain the following outfits for free by logging into the game:

You Own Los Santos Hoodie

San Andreas Federal Reserve Tee

Republican Space Rangers Tee

Additionally, you can visit The Vinewood Car Club garage to claim the Hotring Hellfire for free.

