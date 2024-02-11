10 games like GTA that you should play now (2024)

GTA is one of the most popular franchises and has offered many titles with great stories and a big, open world for players to explore. However, some titles out there can compete with Rockstar Games' popular releases in the Grand Theft Auto franchise and are just as much fun and exciting to play. Since the next installment in the series is about to roll out soon, it is the perfect time for players to check out some GTA-like games.

However, since a plethora of titles are available in this category, it can become challenging to pick the best ones that offer a decent story as well as enough action to keep you invested. This article lists 10 titles that have a similar structure and style as Grand Theft Auto games and are entertaining enough to keep you coming back for more.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

10 GTA-like games that everyone should try out

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 saw a rocky start, CD Projekt Red overcame the obstacles and turned the game into something beautiful and spectacular, freeing it of the bugs that made this title unplayable.

Its story is set in the Night City, a dystopian location where everyone is obsessed with body modifications and power. You will go on a journey to discover the dark secrets of this place and make difficult choices that will shape the story.

2) Saints Row (2022)

While the Saints Row series started off as a copy of GTA, it evolved and established itself as an interesting game that didn't have to use Grand Theft Auto gimmicks. While it takes the same path where you are a criminal trying to climb the ranks, Saints Row offers several other unique features that make it enjoyable.

These include carjacking and vehicle-entering animation and the ability to perform co-op wheelies on motorcycles, which cannot be done in GTA 5. Saints Row (2022) is the closest you will get to experiencing GTA Online in any other game.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

If you wish to take a break from guns and cars but still want to explore a rich open world and an interesting story, you should try out The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It is another CD Projekt Red game that is set in a fictional world filled with magic and monsters. In it, you play as Geralt of RIvia, a mutant monster hunter who often finds himself in unpleasant situations.

4) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is a highly underrated game that several players discarded for being a "GTA copy." While the title does feature an open world, along with guns and criminals, this is an excellent option to try if you're bored of GTA Online and its continuous grind.

You play as Wei Shen, an undercover cop on a mission to destroy a criminal organization. In this game, you will make several choices as well as experience its amazing combat, which is both fresh and innovative.

5) Any Watch Dogs game

There are a total of three games in the Watch Dogs series, and each one offers an open world and a gripping story that will keep you invested. These are also the perfect games to play while waiting for GTA 6, which will most probably be rolled out next year.

Watch Dogs has several amazing features like hacking and parkour. In these titles, you will find yourself hacking into surveillance systems, traffic lights, mobile phones, and more. This makes the franchise unique and interesting.

6) Payday 3

If you enjoy the heists aspect of the Grand Theft Auto games, then you will definitely enjoy playing Payday 3. While it might not be an open-world game that gives you the freedom to explore the map, it has procedurally generated levels that are big enough to keep you invested. You can tag alongside your friends to form strategies and then rob the banks.

7) Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

If you wish to explore the Japanese side of the mafia while interacting with iconic characters from the series, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, then Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth will keep you invested for a long time.

The game features several gameplay mechanics and other things that GTA 6 could learn from, including a big open world brimming with activity. On top of that, the numerous side missions are also quite fun to do. This recent release has been a big hit as fans are praising it for its story as well as the action-packed missions.

8) The Just Cause series

The over-dramatic and exaggerated gameplay and combat in the Just Cause series have given it a unique personality and charm in the gaming industry. While most of the GTA games are focused on missions in urban areas, Just Cause takes a different approach and goes to war zones and other dangerous areas to disrupt services and cause mayhem.

Anyone looking to cause chaos without much consequence should check out the whole Just Cause series.

9) Red Dead Redemption 2

There are several features that GTA 6 could take from Red Dead Redemption 2 and crafting a beautiful story, along with interesting characters is one of them. It is Rockstar Games' one of the best creations that has set the bar very high for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

You play Arthur Morgan, an outlaw, as he and his gang try to run away from authorities for their crimes. However, the story takes several twists and turns, where the protagonist gets character development and players get to experience a thrilling yet emotional story.

10) Horizon Zero Dawn

If you like playing an open-world title that is story-driven and has some RPG elements, then Horizon Zero Dawn will keep you invested for quite some time. It is a great game that offers a big open world brimming with opportunities and dangers but also a lot of fun. On top of that, it is one of the GTA-like games that you can play on Steam Deck OLED as well.

You will follow Aloy on her journey as she explores a vast world filled with machines and dangers. You can use several mechanical traps and weapons to take down your prey while also interacting with some amazing supporting characters that you meet throughout the journey.

In other news, Rockstar Games has received a new demand from the GTA 6 Florida Joker who wishes to get a role in the upcoming title. However, the studio has yet to respond.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited about GTA 6? Yes, I am No, I am not 0 votes