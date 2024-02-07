5 things GTA 6 should learn from Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth is one of the latest entries in the RPG video game genre, and there are a few things that GTA 6 can learn from it. Being among the top names in the industry, Rockstar Games doesn't really need to learn from other developers. In fact, Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be one of the most expansive and detailed titles of all time.

However, learning from what the new Like A Dragon entry does right could help make the upcoming Grand Theft Auto entry even better. This article lists five things GTA 6 should learn from Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Dynamic combat and other things GTA 6 should learn from Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth

1) Fun side quests

Among Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth's best assets are its fun and varied substories (side quests). They make up hours' worth of content and act as entertaining alternatives to the main story.

Rockstar Games has designed some great side missions in the past. However, the studio's mission design has become repetitive and outdated. The side quests in Grand Theft Auto 5 can start feeling like chores really quickly.

Hence, the side missions in GTA 6 should be of high quality and provide a fun escape from the main campaign.

2) Including past protagonists

Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu form Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth's lead duo. One thing to note here is that the latter, who has more of a supporting role in this title, has been the protagonist of many past Like A Dragon games.

Grand Theft Auto, on the other hand, usually avoids including past protagonists in new titles, which is contrary to what most fans want. Therefore, Grand Theft Auto 6 should take inspiration from Infinite Wealth and feature at least one beloved lead character from an old GTA title in some capacity.

3) Dynamic combat

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth's over-the-top combat style fits the series well. While the combat in GTA 6 will likely be very different, it should at least be fun.

A more dynamic and hard-hitting combat style, similar to the one in the latest Like A Dragon installment, could be an interesting approach. Apart from the cool combos, one of the best fighting elements in this game is how players can use some items in their vicinity to their advantage.

Since the fighting in Grand Theft Auto 5 was one of its weakest attributes, the mechanic needs to be overhauled majorly in the sequel.

4) Long story

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth has a lengthy story (Image via howlongtobeat.com)

Per popular gaming website howlongtobeat.com, Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth's main story alone lasts for 57 and a half hours. Needless to say, this makes it an incredibly long video game, which isn't a bad thing.

In fact, many fans want Rockstar Games to take a similar approach in GTA 6's story mode. This means that the much-anticipated title's story should take its time to unfold, introducing various characters, plot details, and twists.

While GTA 6 isn't expected to last nearly 60 hours, a recent rumor suggested that it might be around 35 to 40 hours long.

5) A lively world

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth's Hawaii setting is comparable to what one can expect to see in GTA 6's map, which will feature Vice City, a fictional location based on Miami.

One thing that Infinite Wealth offers, which should also be replicated in GTA 6, is a lively in-game world. The number of NPCs on the beaches and the streets really brings the game to life.

Grand Theft Auto 6 might already be on the right track, as its debut trailer showcased a high NPC density and varied character models.

