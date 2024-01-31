5 types of missions GTA 6 should avoid adding to its story gameplay

GTA 6's release in 2025 will finally put an end to fans' long wait for a new entry in the series. There are high expectations from the title's story mode, which must get rid of some typical Grand Theft Auto gameplay elements, one of those being Rockstar Games' outdated mission design. Although the developer and this franchise are synonymous with high quality, they have some flaws.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five types of missions Grand Theft Auto 6 should avoid adding to its story gameplay. Instead of featuring them in the highly anticipated sequel, Rockstar should try reinventing the wheel to some degree.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tailing and four other types of missions GTA 6 should avoid adding to its story gameplay

1) Fetch quests

Grand Theft Auto games are known for their action and violence, but some missions are subdued to strike a balance in the events of their story mode. These missions often come in fetch quests in which the player must drive to a specific location and get back a requested item.

Although having one or two missions of this nature isn't an issue, featuring more than that can make the game boring. Especially when the driving to and fro takes a while. It would be better if such quests were relegated to side missions in GTA 6 and something new and unique is introduced in the main story.

2) Tailing missions

Like fetch quests, tailing missions have also been a part of most Grand Theft Auto games, but players have long complained about their monotony. As the name suggests, they involve following a target to an undetected location. It may sound interesting in theory, but the execution leaves much to be desired.

Therefore, if Rockstar plans to include tailing missions in GTA 6's story mode gameplay as well, ideally, there shouldn't be more than one or two of this type.

3) Missions that introduce boring mechanics

Grand Theft Auto 5 is an overall entertaining experience. However, it does have its fair share of quests that suck the fun out of it. The story mission - Did Somebody Say Yoga, is possibly the best example. Although it serves a purpose in Michael's character arc to some extent, it is easily one of the most boring missions in the GTA series.

It debuts the Yoga mechanic that one can later engage in as an optional activity, but this feature is neither enjoyable in this mission nor afterward and ends up feeling like a waste of time. Hence, Grand Theft Auto 6 must avoid missions in its main story that just introduce monotonous gameplay mechanics.

4) Performing mundane tasks

Scouting the Port is another tedious mission in GTA 5's story mode wherein Trevor scouts the Port of Los Santos for a heist, disguised as a longshoreman. The protagonist also performs some tasks to blend in, which makes the mission more boring.

The Grand Theft Auto series has many missions of this type, but they shouldn't return in the next installment. While featuring high-stakes action can make the game repetitive, having players perform such mundane tasks isn't enjoyable either.

5) RC toy missions

RC toy missions have been a nightmare for Grand Theft Auto players for a long time, be it Vice City's Demolition Man or Zero's missions in San Andreas. The problem here is simple: RC toys have clunky controls, and one would be better off doing something else.

While missions of this nature can provide a very different experience from the usual tasks, they shouldn't be a part of the game's main story, forcing players to beat them. Whether RC toy missions return in GTA 6 remains to be seen as fans eagerly await more information on the title, possible via GTA 6 trailer 2.

